Missouri House of Representatives holds hearing on drone legislation

By Monica Dunn News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Rep. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, testified before the Missouri House of Representatives Special Committee on Homeland Security Monday for his bills regulating drone use in the state.

VanSchoiack filed two bills addressing unmanned aircraft in Missouri: HB 178, which would make it illegal to fly a drone over personal property without permission, and HB 179, which would increase the penalty for flying a drone over open-air venues, like stadiums.

