Tallahassee, FL

Scarlet Nation

Notes: FSU's perimeter woes, building with transfers, McLeod to return

In a season where injuries and inexperience have exposed Florida State’s weaknesses, one of the biggest deficiencies has been perimeter defense. The Seminoles have allowed teams to shoot 36.7 percent from 3-point range this season — second worst in the ACC — with the last three opponents making 10 or more shots from beyond the arc.
FSU extends offer to Rivals Top 250 OLB prospect Jaylen Harvey

Florida State extended an offer to another one of the best players in the country for the class of 2024 on Thursday. Four-star linebacker prospect Jaylen Harvey from North Potomac (Md.) Quince Orchard High announced he now has an offer from the Seminoles. Harvey, who is 6-foot-2 and 243 pounds, is ranked as the 8th-best linebacker in his class and the 195th-best overall prospect in the nation.
Seminole Sidelines: 2023 recruiting class wrap, Junior Day offers

Patrick Burnham and Charles Fishbein give their insights on FSU's 2023 recruiting class, offers that came from Junior Day No. 3, and where the Seminoles might look in the transfer portal after spring practice. Follow The Osceola on Facebook. Follow The Osceola on Twitter. Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel.
