ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 6 Iowa

Coming into Thursday night’s top-10 showdown, the game between No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball and No. 6 Iowa had garnered the buzz of a highly competitive game between two Big Ten elite programs. Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark delivered another captivating performance with 42 points, seven rebounds and...
IOWA CITY, IA
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota preview

Maryland men’s basketball has its best chance to pick up its first road conference win Saturday when it travels to play Minnesota at 9 p.m. The Terps are on a three-game winning streak after sweeping a homestand featuring games against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. They have been outstanding at home — 6-0 in Big Ten games and 12-1 overall — but unable to replicate that away from the friendly confines of XFINITY Center — 0-5 in road Big Ten games. That has a chance to change this weekend, as Minnesota sits at the bottom of the conference standings and ranks as one of the worst power conference teams in the country.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Richmond preview

Maryland men’s lacrosse is back and enters the 2023 season with a target on its back. After completing a perfect 18-0 season on their way to a national championship, the Terps are ranked No. 2 nationally and expected to remain among the country’s best. Following up its historic...
RICHMOND, VA
testudotimes.com

Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball is trending up

Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast, which kicks off February with a packed episode. This week, the editors discuss everything Maryland men’s basketball, which is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down No. 21 Indiana on Tuesday. All that and more on our latest podcast. On this...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball stifles No. 21 Indiana, 66-55

Maryland men’s basketball has been near-unstoppable at home this season, and it was presented with a major opportunity to pick up a resume-building, ranked win when it welcomed No. 21 Indiana to a lively XFINITY Center Tuesday night. The Terps (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) struggled on the offensive end...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy