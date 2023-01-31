Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball’s loss to No. 6 Iowa
Coming into Thursday night’s top-10 showdown, the game between No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball and No. 6 Iowa had garnered the buzz of a highly competitive game between two Big Ten elite programs. Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark delivered another captivating performance with 42 points, seven rebounds and...
testudotimes.com
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball unable to contain Clark, No. 6 Iowa in 96-82 loss
No. 8 Maryland women’s basketball and No. 6 Iowa have been neck-and-neck in the AP poll lately and there was palpable momentum leading up to Thursday night’s game between the two Big Ten juggernauts. Junior guard Caitlin Clark made quick work of Maryland and showed the separation between...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Minnesota preview
Maryland men’s basketball has its best chance to pick up its first road conference win Saturday when it travels to play Minnesota at 9 p.m. The Terps are on a three-game winning streak after sweeping a homestand featuring games against Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. They have been outstanding at home — 6-0 in Big Ten games and 12-1 overall — but unable to replicate that away from the friendly confines of XFINITY Center — 0-5 in road Big Ten games. That has a chance to change this weekend, as Minnesota sits at the bottom of the conference standings and ranks as one of the worst power conference teams in the country.
testudotimes.com
No. 2 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. Richmond preview
Maryland men’s lacrosse is back and enters the 2023 season with a target on its back. After completing a perfect 18-0 season on their way to a national championship, the Terps are ranked No. 2 nationally and expected to remain among the country’s best. Following up its historic...
testudotimes.com
Analyzing Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten home/road offensive splits
The Big Ten is a monster. There’s no denying that Maryland men’s basketball has gone through the gauntlet, as it hit the road for three of its first four, and five of its first six, conference games. Head coach Kevin Willard has stated how schedule dictates how you...
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
testudotimes.com
Testudo Times Podcast: Maryland men’s basketball is trending up
Welcome back to the Testudo Times Podcast, which kicks off February with a packed episode. This week, the editors discuss everything Maryland men’s basketball, which is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down No. 21 Indiana on Tuesday. All that and more on our latest podcast. On this...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard sees big future for Terps reserve, talks Big Ten refs and road struggles
Kevin Willard arrived too late to recruit many high school players, because most of their recruitments were done or winding down when he was hired by Maryland in March. But one of the first ones he went after was Noah Batchelor. "When we got the job, it was one of...
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball stifles No. 21 Indiana, 66-55
Maryland men’s basketball has been near-unstoppable at home this season, and it was presented with a major opportunity to pick up a resume-building, ranked win when it welcomed No. 21 Indiana to a lively XFINITY Center Tuesday night. The Terps (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) struggled on the offensive end...
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
Big Spring LB Connor Black locks in his college commitment
Connor Black was one of the Mid-Penn’s most productive linebackers across the past two seasons, and he said on signing day Wednesday that he plans to keep it going close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. That’s because, Black said, he...
O's to decline Camden Yards extension, join governor in pushing to revamp stadium district
The Orioles are not planning to exercise their five-year extension at Camden Yards, according to multiple reports, but say a new partnership with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore would revitalize the Camden Yards sports complex.
Bojangles is coming to Baltimore
Bojangles have announced they're expanding their footprint with new restaurants in Baltimore. They have committed to opening five new restaurants throughout Baltimore.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Nine MD, VA Locations
Nine Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Maryland and Virginia are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told A…
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law
For criminal laws to be respected, they must be considered fair and in proportion to the crime. The post Opinion: Felony murder should be removed from Maryland criminal law appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
