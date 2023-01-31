Read full article on original website
Unique dessert parlor opens in Murrieta just in time for Valentine's DayKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
northcountydailystar.com
Artist Application Open for 25th Annual Art in the Village
Held every Summer since 1998, the Carlsbad Village Association has hosted Art in the Village, a free, one-day, open-air art show, that features fine artists from all over the region. All artwork is juried and you can meet the artists in their booths the day of the event. Oil, watercolor, mixed media, digital, photography, glasswork, woodworking, jewelry, pottery, and more will be on display and for purchase.
northcountydailystar.com
Spring Semester Begins at Palomar College
SAN MARCOS, CA (January 31, 2023) — Thousands of students made their way back to campus on Monday and Tuesday, January 30-31, 2023, for the beginning of the Spring semester at Palomar College. The main campus and Education Centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook were in full swing,...
orangecountytribune.com
Second body found in basin
For the second time in less than a week, a human body was found at the Haster Basin Park in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, firefighters received a call for medical aid at 8:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Haster Street and Lampson Avenue. Firefighter...
northcountydailystar.com
Come See What We Are All About
Carrots are good for your eyes, and that’s a fact. Carrots are also a super source of beta-carotene, fiber, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants. And they are a weight loss friendly food and have been linked to lower cholesterol levels too. At the State Street Farmers Market our vendors have every fruit and vegetable under the rainbow to keep you on track for healthier eating. That’s what we are all about. But, did you know that we also have a variety of international hot food vendors offering paella, empanadas, samosas, and vegan dishes that you will love? We offer that and so much more every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm in downtown Carlsbad.
