The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
The Absolute Coldest Town in Massachusetts is Right Next to the Berkshires
The New England states aren't exactly known for having warm winters. There aren't really any spots throughout the region that can claim the temps during the winter are warm. And when we're currently going through a deep freeze in New England, it certainly doesn't help with that. In fact, they...
LOOK: A Piece Of History Sits Inside This Massachusetts Dispensary!
As discussed previously, no matter where you go in the Baystate Massachusetts is just full of history! After all, it is a very historic state. Even for the past 26 years during my lifetime, I've seen a lot of changes in the state including right here in Berkshire County. So,...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
Popular Local Berkshires Eatery is Passing On Its Ownership
A popular local eatery in the Berkshires is going to be changing ownership for the first time in nearly 50 years. This particular local Pittsfield spot has seen the local community grow up around it throughout the 48 years of ownership under Joanne Longton. Joanne recently took to social media to announce that Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette in Pittsfield will now be passed on to new owners.
This MA Village Recorded The Coldest Temperature Statewide
Massachusetts residents: Are you prepared to experience a 36 to 48 hour period where it will feel like you are living in Alaska or Antarctica? A ferocious arctic blast is scheduled to settle into the northeast beginning late Thursday night and will last until sometime on Sunday. This bitter chill is making it's way from Canada as the country has already seen ridiculous negative number readings with some areas registering over 50 degrees below zero. If you include, the wind chills, this is just downright frigid. The one bright spot is it will not snow. Imagine if that scenario came into the picture? One does NOT want to go there.
Floods Of Suds! New Pittsfield Brewery Officially Opens This Thursday
Yes, Berkshire County beer lovers, the rumors are true! A new brewery will be opening its doors this Thursday in Downtown Pittsfield. And...HALLELUJAH!! If you're a fan of craft beer or beer in general, you have reason to celebrate. Welcome to the Beautiful Berkshires... Hot Plate Brewing Co.! Co-founded by...
This ‘Back To The Future’ Star Lives In Massachusetts
There are two types of people in the world, "Back To The Future" obsessives and those who have never seen the trilogy. I was first mesmerized by this movie as a young kid and then quickly the entire trilogy soon there after. There is not much to not love about...
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
Open THIS Facebook Message & You’ll Get Scammed, Berkshire County
Heads up, Berkshire County friends and neighbors! There's a malicious LARGE-SCALE phishing attack making the rounds on Facebook and Tik Tok right now and it's doing a fair amount of damage. According to Malware Tips, this scam started showing up late last year but really skyrocketed in January. This phishing...
Pittsfield Mother & 3-Year-Old Hit By Car On West Street Monday Morning
Pittsfield Police had to close a section of West Street for approximately 3 hours Monday morning, January 30th, to investigate a serious traffic accident in which a Pittsfield woman and her daughter were injured. According to a media statement from Sgt. Marc Maddalena of the Pittsfield Police Department, the police...
