Maple Valley, WA

Graham man, 32, killed in state Route 18 crash near Maple Valley Monday

By Craig Sailor
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A 32-year-old Graham man was killed Monday morning when his van crashed off state Route 18 near Maple Valley, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The van was headed east on Route 18 near Southeast 200th Street when it left the road and hit a tree and sign. The vehicle came to rest in brush about 100 from the road.

The driver was declared dead at the scene, the WSP said. He was the sole occupant.

The road was blocked for more than four hours following the 9:21 a.m. accident.

The cause is under investigation, the WSP said. The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.

Tacoma, WA
