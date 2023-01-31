Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
nbc15.com
MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Following the...
nbc15.com
No charges for Dane Co. deputy in Windsor deadly shooting
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
nbc15.com
American Red Cross, UW hold ‘Bucky’s Blood Drive’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a constant need for blood donations across the United States. That goes for all blood types, but those with O blood are especially encouraged to donate right now. UW Madison students got the chance to roll up their sleeves on Wednesday and Thursday to...
nbc15.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Kiko!
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Some vehicles no longer covered by Progressive, State Farm
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
nbc15.com
Grant program works to improve quality of Madison neighborhoods
Vehicles deemed too easy to steal will no longer be covered by some of the country’s largest auto insurers. UW Whitewater at Rock County and Edgewood College partnered to start a new nursing program in an effort to educate and retain nurses for Southern Wisconsin communities. Madison East vs...
nbc15.com
Overcoming the clutter: Understanding accumulation and organization
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ahead of the most crucial...
nbc15.com
Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. to host fundraising ball
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. (BGCDC) invites the public to the Hearts for Helping Sneaker Ball, the organization’s first event in 2023. The fundraiser will have live music by Chicago band Hey Jimmy, a $4,000 jewelry raffle, hors d’oeuvres, casino games and both silent and live auctions.
nbc15.com
MPD officer resigns amid disorderly conduct allegation, internal investigation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirms Thursday that an officer resigned amid an internal investigation in the agency and a criminal investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. According to a spokesperson for MPD, Officer Keith Brown resigned on Jan. 20. MPD said with the resignation,...
nbc15.com
River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County food pantry is stepping up to make sure seniors don’t go hungry after Little John’s announced a halt in its operations. The River Food Pantry began assisting the Meals on Wheels program the week of Jan. 30. The pantry normally produces around 2,300 meals a week, and now it’s producing around 2,800.
nbc15.com
‘Groundhog Day’ movie was almost filmed in Baraboo
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Dane...
nbc15.com
Crash on the Beltline near Verona Road slows traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash in the eastbound lanes of the Madison Beltline near Verona Road is slowing down traffic on the roadway. A Dane County dispatcher said that the report of the crash came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The right lane of US 12/14 eastbound is blocked...
nbc15.com
Some security measures still in place one year after homicide outside Beloit school
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Roughly a year ago, a shooting happened outside Beloit Memorial High School following a basketball game, resulting in the death of 19-year-old Jion Broomfield. Following the homicide, Beloit’s police chief is looking back at the events of January 29th, 2022, and how the city has grown through the tragedy.
nbc15.com
Madison-area restaurants support food pantries with ‘Mad Can’ Food Drive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pandemic-era FoodShare benefits come to an end, demand at Middleton Outreach Ministry’s food bank has more than doubled. To keep up with the need, more than 30 local restaurants are partnering with Madison-area food banks for a month-long drive. “This reduction in FoodShare benefits...
nbc15.com
Hilldale’s Evereve set to expand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Hilldale women’s clothing store will be getting an even bigger space at the shopping center. Hilldale announced that Evereve will be expanding, taking on additional room in the former location of athletic apparel store Title Nine. Evereve shoppers will continue to be able to...
nbc15.com
Jimmy sees his shadow!
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected. The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.
nbc15.com
Learning Hands-Only CPR for February Heart Month
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. MMSD superintendent addresses the State of the District. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how...
nbc15.com
Name released of man found dead in Lake Waubesa
Madisonians left in the dark after power surge zaps their appliances. Many people in a Madison neighborhood are blaming a power surge for damage to their appliances and personal items. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Healthy, strong and forward thinking were how Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent described the district...
nbc15.com
Sleeping driver crashes into Walworth Co. bar, Sheriff’s Office says
TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A vehicle crashing into a Town of Darien bar early Friday morning was blamed for a large gas leak that forced the evacuation of the apartments above, the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to its statement, a Clinton man told a...
Comments / 0