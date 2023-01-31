Read full article on original website
NHL
Tkachuk breaks tie late in 3rd, Senators top Canadiens for 4th win in row
MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. After receiving a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left face-off circle, Tkachuk scored...
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
Red Wings Looking to Make a Push for the Playoffs in Second Half of the Season
The Detroit Red Wings enter the All-Star break off a loss to the New York Islanders on Friday night by a score of 2-0. The Red Wings after the conclusion of that game enter the break with a record of 21-19-8 for 50 points through 48 games this season. They are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division and are 13th in the Eastern Conference sitting only seven points (eight if Buffalo wins tonight) away from the final playoff spot.
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
Pat Caputo: Are the Red Wings really improved?
While through 48 games, the Red Wings have only played at a slightly better pace than ’21-22, they can still finish strong. If they just keep up the same pace, they will finish 10 points better.
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
"Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the middle of the season, you're focusing on the hockey and everything. You don't really think about the contract situation. It's in the hands with your agent, management and [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney]. I'm just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that's pretty much all I've been doing."
Buffalo Sabres Suffer a Potential Blow to Their Playoff Chances
The Buffalo Sabres lost a tough one last night at KeyBank Center against the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1. The Hurricanes are the second best team in the NHL, behind the Boston Bruins, but some might argue the Hurricanes are better than the Bruins. They're 9-0-1 in their last 10 games and the Sabres were coming off a five-game road trip, so the first game back home sometimes is bad.
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
Sandin Pellikka proving he picked right sport ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Defenseman prospect shifted from cross-country skiing to hockey after present from grandfather. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Axel Sandin Pellikka can...
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
NHL
Super 16: Sabres back in power rankings; Kraken continue to climb
The Buffalo Sabres are back in the Super 16 after dropping out two weeks ago. The Sabres are No. 16, nudging their way in ahead of the Washington Capitals by three voting points. They were No. 16 three weeks ago. The top six remains the same from last week, although...
NHL
Hughes Named NHL's First Star for January | BLOG
The Devils leading scorer had 23 points through 13 games, including 13 goals. Devils forward and 2023 All-Star Jack Hughes was named the NHL's First Star for the month of January. Hughes had an outstanding January where he scored 13 goals and had 10 assists for 23 points, which led the NHL. The Devils forward had four multi-goal games and nine multi-point games. He averaged a goal a game throughout the month and over a point per game through New Jersey's 13 contests in January.
NHL
LA Kings and Ontario Reign Black History Month Celebration
Learn more about how the LA Kings are celebrating within the hockey community. The LA Kings are proud to celebrate Black History Month in and around the sport of hockey and are committed to supporting programs that aim to drive impact and diversify ice sports in the greater Los Angeles community.
NHL
Pathway to Hockey Summit inspires, educates those looking to work in NHL
Today, she's steeped in the sport as executive vice president & chief human resources officer for the Anaheim Ducks. "For me, not an athlete … I'm a Latina from East L.A., I never thought I'd be here in hockey today," Galasso said. Galasso discussed her journey and what it...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward reflects on 'pinch-me moment' of 1st appearance at event, seeing ex-teammate Ovechkin. Jamie talks with Chandler Stephenson about being called up for his first All-Star Game appearance. 04:04 • February 2, 2023. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
