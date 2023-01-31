Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
According to police, 23-year-old Kalil Malik Jones was arrested after he robbed a 7-Eleven located near the 3500 block of Deep Creek Blvd around 1:10 a.m.
Hampton man at center of recent AMBER Alert sentenced for child neglect
A Hampton man at the center of an AMBER Alert last fall was sentenced Thursday in Burleigh County, North Dakota.
Kempsville High employee arrested on domestic assault charge
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An employee with Kempsville High School was arrested on a charge of domestic simple assault, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Friday. In an email sent to parents of students, Principal Melissa George said the alleged assault didn't happen on school grounds...
North Carolina charter boat captain fires shots at deputies before fleeing into woods: reports
A Wanchese, North Carolina fishing captain led Currituck County Sheriff's Office deputies on a nearly 20-mile pursuit before crashing and firing a rifle toward the officers.
Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny
The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
ShotSpotter technology used in VB to detect gunfire, leads to arrests
The Virginia Beach has been using the ShotSpotter technology to detect gunfire, and it has led to a total of 37 arrests – seven this year. Police have already received almost 50 alerts of gunfire in 2023.
Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison
HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records. Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of...
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in '02 still missing
Many who go disappear are found alive and well, but tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.
Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
Missing armed suspect now in custody
Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
Friend ‘heartbroken’ after pregnant woman killed in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Friends of a pregnant woman killed in a shooting on Monday night say they’re heartbroken. Hampton Police Division detectives say 25-year-old Destiny Layton and 24-year-old Dijonte Nash died after a shooting at an apartment complex off West Mercury Boulevard. Police say Layton was 8 months...
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
VBPD: Suspect dead after barricade, shootout with police on Decathlon Dr
A suspect is dead after a shootout with police during a barricade situation in Virginia Beach that took nearly four hours.
2 arrested in connection to bizarre VB car crash and homicide investigation
Two people have been arrested in connection to a bizarre Virginia Beach car crash and homicide investigation.
Person killed by gunfire in Virginia Beach barricade situation, police say
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says
