Currituck County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Three suspects in Manteo theft also charged with Nags Head larceny

The three suspects charged with theft from a Manteo ABC store on the night of Jan. 27 are also facing charges involving larceny from the Ulta store in Nags Head as part of a reported spree that included a high- speed getaway attempt, responses from multiple law enforcement agencies and, ultimately, their being taken into custody around the OBX Bowling Center in Nags Head, according to police sources.
NAGS HEAD, NC
13News Now

Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Abducted 3-year-old found safe, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police said Kaelani Dotson was found safe Wednesday night. A 3-year-old girl was abducted by her father in Virginia Beach police said Wednesday evening. Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully taken from her mother" by Roberto Dotson. Police said Dotson assaulted Kaelani's mother before...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Missing armed suspect now in custody

Update: We are continuing the search this morning and following up on leads. We do not believe there is any threat to the schools, however, we will have extra patrol in the the elementary schools throughout the day. Thank you for all the assistance and patience. *****. Update: At about...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man, pregnant woman dead in Hampton shooting, police chief says

HAMPTON, Va. — A man, a woman, and her unborn child are all dead following a shooting in Hampton on Monday night, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot confirmed. The Hampton Police Division said officers were called to Salisbury Way around 9:43 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the pair outside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
