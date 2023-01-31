2023 Pitt Football Schedule Released

The Pitt Panthers' full schedule for next season has been revealed.

PITTSBURGH -- They knew the opponents and some of the dates, but now the Pitt Panthers' full 2023 schedule is public. All that's left is to fill in the kickoff times, which will happen at a later date.

The season will open with the Panthers hosting FCS Wofford at home on September 2 at Acrisure Stadium before facing two old Big East rivals - Cincinnati and West Virginia - in consecutive weeks. Trips to Blacksburg, Virginia, South Bend, Indiana and New York, New York also loom on the horizon for Pitt. Surging Florida State and Louisville, plus the ever-dangerous North Carolina headline the home half of the conference schedule. Pat Narduzzi's squad will close the year at home against new annual pod opponent, Boston College.

Two of the Panthers' four out-of-conference opponents come from the Power 5 - more specifically, the retooled Big 12 - with Notre Dame being the other. The ACC slate opens with a home contest against North Carolina.

Here is Pitt's full schedule for the 2023 season:

Sept. 1 vs. Wofford - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 9 vs. Cincinnati - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 16 at West Virginia - Milan Puskar Stadium; Morgantown, West Virginia

Sept. 24 vs. North Carolina - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sept. 30 at Virginia Tech - Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Virginia

Oct. 7 BYE WEEK

Oct. 14 vs. Louisville - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Oct. 21 at Wake Forest - Truist Field; Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Oct. 28 at Notre Dame - Notre Dame Stadium; South Bend, Indiana

Nov. 4 vs. Florida State - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nov. 11 at Syracuse - Yanke Stadium; New York, New York

Nov. 16 vs. Boston College - Acrisure Stadium; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Nov. 24 at Duke - Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

