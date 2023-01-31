ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2hQ1_0kWlRG5H00

The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle.

Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on the city’s website that an internal investigation had found that EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols.” Sweat said the fire dispatch officials had responded based on the initial nature of the call, which was that a person had been pepper-sprayed and information they were told at the scene.

In her statement, Sweat laid out specific times of their arrivals and actions by the dispatch officials, including arriving at the first scene at 8:32 p.m., only to be directed by police to another location.

Long and Sandridge made it to the second scene at 8:41 p.m. and found Nichols handcuffed on the ground against a police vehicle. Whitaker remained in a fire department vehicle with the driver, according to the statement.

“After their initial interaction with Mr. Nichols, they requested an ambulance to respond. Emergency Unit 28 was dispatched at 8:46 p.m., arrived on the scene at 8:55 p.m., initiated patient care and transported Mr. Nichols to St. Francis Hospital at 9:08 p.m.,” the statement read.

“After concluding our internal investigation, it was determined that EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge and Lt. Whitaker violated numerous MFD Policies and Protocols. As a result, EMT-B Long, EMT-A Sandridge and Lt. Whitaker have been terminated from the Memphis Fire Department,” Sweat said in the statement without offering additional details of what protocols were violated.

Earlier Monday, the Memphis Police Department announced it had relieved a sixth police officer in connection with beating Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after being beaten by five police officers following a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Preston Hemphill, who was hired in 2018, “was relieved of duty at the beginning of the investigation involving Tyre Nichols’ death, with the other officers,” a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department told The Hill in an emailed statement.

The Associated Press reported Monday that disciplinary action taken against Hemphill, who is white, was not immediately released to the public because he was not fired. The department usually releases information about officers who are relieved of duty once an investigation concludes.

Since Memphis authorities on Friday released graphic footage of the Jan. 7 traffic stop of Nichols, many prominent figures inside and outside Congress have made a renewed effort to pass police reform legislation.

The five Memphis police officers, who are all Black, were seen in the footage deploying pepper spray and a stun gun against Nichols and repeatedly punching and kicking him as he was yelling for his mother. Those five police officers, who were fired from the department last week, have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in relation to the incident.

In a statement , the Shelby County district attorney’s office said that more charges could be filed in its investigation into Nichols’s death.

“The current charges do not preclude us from adding additional charges as more information is presented. We are looking at all individuals involved in the events leading up to, during, and after the beating of Tyre Nichols,” the district attorney’s office said. “This includes the officer present at the initial encounter who has not— so far—been charged, Memphis Fire Department personnel, and persons who participated in preparing documentation of the incident afterward.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 321

Gloria Montanez
3d ago

it really broke my heart hearing that poor gentleman screaming for his mom as those animals with no heart beat the life out of him . R.I.P baby boy ur at peace . my deepest condolences to his mom n I pray that God will give her peace n help her threw this most difficult time of her life . n that justice will be done 😢😢😢🥺🥺🥺💔💔💔🙏🙏🙏

Reply(3)
41
Menggay
3d ago

Terminate? I hope all of them goes to jail. They really should have a life for a life sentence. How can you stomach that kind of brutality. Monster

Reply(4)
38
Anthony Williams
3d ago

everyone who was involved, or just standing around doing nothing needs punished, this is absolutely sickening, for humans no matter the race to treat each other this way

Reply(23)
129
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Records: Minor infractions for officers before Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Four of five Memphis officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols after violently beating him had infractions on their records from previous police work. Their transgressions were mainly procedural but included using minor physical force during an arrest and failing to fill out a form about it, failing to report a domestic violence situation, and a car crash, records showed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Train strikes car, killing two people

UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Reason.com

Why Did Other Cops Fail To Stop the Lethal Assault on Tyre Nichols?

The Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who lethally beat, pepper-sprayed, and tased Tyre Nichols after a January 7 traffic stop were clearly out of control, delivering punishment for what they perceived as "contempt of cop" in the guise of making an arrest. Yet during the 13 minutes that elapsed between the stop and the police radio report that Nichols had been taken into custody, no one else who was present intervened to stop the blatantly illegal use of force.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

The Hill

872K+
Followers
95K+
Post
621M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy