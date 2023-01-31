Read full article on original website
Even if you've only been a fan of Discovery's "Deadliest Catch" for a short period of time, it's still pretty obvious that the list of essential steps needed for the featured captains and boats to rake in a season's worth of seafood remains consistent. On top of a meticulously maintained boat, needed are traps, bait, backup equipment, a solid crew, and more than a handful of other necessities. Of course, the most important detail is the one thing these brave fishermen are there for in the first place, and that's the crab itself. However, due to climate change, the fishing industry on the Bering Sea has been flipped on its head.
What started out as a fun afternoon fishing with dad turned into a near nightmare for an 8-year-old boy when a shark tried to steal the boy’s dinner but ended up catching the boy instead. Manni Alam nabbed a coral trout while spearfishing off a beach in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He told his dad he wanted to show the fish on a TikTok video. So the boy got back into the water, according to local news media. You can hear the dad say, “Manni, show me what you got.” The boy places his catch on the edge of the boat. He...
"Unfortunately this is all too common. Millions of sharks... die this way each year," John Hourston, of the Blue Planet Society told Newsweek.
Anyone who works a 9-to-5 desk job likely knows the back pain, leg cramps and other issues that come with being stationary for so long. At first thought, such a sedentary day probably isn't associated with the role of a crab fisherman, especially those battling the Bering Sea on Discovery's "Deadliest Catch." However, sitting for extended periods of time is a requirement for some on board.
