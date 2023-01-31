Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
WEAU-TV 13
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
WEAU-TV 13
HAFD responds to house fire in Holmen, 1 firefighter hurt
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One firefighter is reported to be hurt after the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. According to a media release from the Holmen Area Fire Department, on Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:47 a.m., the Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 82 Manchester Lane in the Village of Holmen.
WEAU-TV 13
Students gather for Catholic Schools Week
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WEAU-TV 13
Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WEAU-TV 13
Sparta man in custody following vehicle pursuit in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta, Wis. man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 16, 2023, around 8:09 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sechlerville Road and Highway 95 in the Town of Hixton for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver of the vehicle fled from law enforcement, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about eight miles, ending when the driver finally pulled over to the side of Highway 95, west of the county line in Trempealeau County.
cwbradio.com
Tomah Middle School Investigated Potential Threat
On January 27th, Tomah Middle School Administration was made aware of a concerning picture and caption posted on social media. The facts of the situation regarding the picture and the alleged threat of its caption were investigated by Tomah Police Department and Tomah Middle School administration. It was determined there was no credible threat of harm to students or staff.
WEAU-TV 13
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
WEAU-TV 13
Blair-Taylor Led by Star Duo
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - Blair-Taylor High School might be home to the most dominant basketball team you haven’t heard of this year. The school with just 189 students enrollment has once again assembled a standout girls’ basketball squad. At a perfect 18-0 the Wildcats sit perched atop the Dairyland-Large Conference.
