Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Kroger Sees Brick-and-Mortar Shoppers Supplementing In-Store Experience with Digital Deals
Grocers can leverage digital to drive engagement even with grocery customers shopping in stores. In fact, many brick-and-mortar-only customers are turning to digital technologies to improve their shopping experiences, as Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary of grocery giant Kroger, observed in an interview with PYMNTS.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
TechCrunch
Battery darling Our Next Energy lands massive $300M Series B to build gigafactory
The new round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, marking a stunning rise for the two-and-a-half-year-old company, which closed a $25 million Series A in October 2021 and a $65 million Series A1 in March 2022. Founded by Mujeeb Ijaz — a veteran of Ford, A123 Systems and Apple’s...
Industrial Distribution
German Robotics Firm Wandelbots Expands No-Code Solution to U.S.
Wandelbots, the German-based no-code robotics software firm, recently opened a U.S. headquarters in Chicago to expand its global operations and accelerate human-centered robotics solutions in the manufacturing industry. Its signature software, Wandelbots Teaching, works the same with any robot, allowing users to control various models with no prior programming knowledge.
TechCrunch
TikTok introduces a strike system for violations, tests a feature to ‘refresh’ the For You feed
While all major social media companies have content guidelines, their enforcement varies. As is often the case, people who violate the rules and are subject to takedowns of their content or bans don’t always learn from their mistakes — they just become repeat violators. Today, TikTok’s enforcement system includes a variety of penalties, like temporary bans on posting or commenting, designed to reduce harmful content on the platform.
TechCrunch
New York attorney general orders stalkerware maker to notify hacked victims
Under the agreement, Patrick Hinchy, whose 16 companies promoted apps like PhoneSpector and Highster, will also pay $410,000 in civil penalties for illegally promoting the mobile surveillance software that allowed its customers to spy on another person’s phone without their knowledge. According to the New York attorney general’s office,...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Netflix’s new sharing restrictions force subscribers to select a primary viewing location
Why, hello there, wonderful humans, wherever you are! Come to think of it, we bet there’s probably a bunch of AIs reading this newsletter too. So, hello, you kindhearted and beautiful AIs as well. We’re kicking off Black History Month in style by reading Oprah’s 31 Black History facts...
cioreview.com
Syntiant Reveals its AI solutions at CES 2023
Syntiant displays its latest deep learning security and surveillance technology. Syntiant will show its AI audio, sensor, and vision processing capabilities as part of the demonstration. FREMONT, CA: "With the addition of our hardware-agnostic computer vision models alongside our edge-optimized NDP200 and NDP120 silicon, we have developed a complete solution...
techaiapp.com
Engineers invent vertical, full-color microscopic LEDs | MIT News
Take apart your laptop screen, and at its heart you’ll find a plate patterned with pixels of red, green, and blue LEDs, arranged end to end like a meticulous Lite Brite display. When electrically powered, the LEDs together can produce every shade in the rainbow to generate full-color displays. Over the years, the size of individual pixels has shrunk, enabling many more of them to be packed into devices to produce sharper, higher-resolution digital displays.
‘Buzzword Bingo’ Obscures Where True Value of AI Technology Actually Lies
Baptized by the hype cycle du-jour, artificial intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm. This, as Microsoft is integrating the buzzy, headline-grabbing conversational AI tool ChatGPT across its potent suite of enterprise software platforms to help businesses craft emails with the click of a button. Meanwhile, publisher The Arena Group, owner of media brands including Sports Illustrated, TheStreet, Parade and Men’s Journal, announced the two newest additions to its writers’ room, the AI tools called Jasper and Nota.
TechCrunch
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plus, starting at $20 per month
The free ChatGPT tier is here to stay — it’s not going away. As for ChatGPT Plus, it’s only available to customers in the U.S. at the moment. OpenAI says it’ll begin the process of inviting people from its waitlist in the coming months and look to expand Plus to additional countries and regions “soon.”
TechCrunch
Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household
The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
globalspec.com
Quattroflow releases next generation of single-use pumps for demanding biopharma applications
Quattroflow has introduced the next-generation QF5kSU diaphragm pump extending it. s portfolio of single-use quaternary (four-piston) diaphragm pumps. The latest offering from the manufacturer incorporates a patented valve plate design that improves drainability and venting. The QF5kSU also reduces the minimum flow rate required to remove entrapped air during priming while enabling enhanced product-recovery capability. The QF5kSU is ideally suited for demanding biopharma applications such as chromatography, TFF, virus filtration, sterile filtration and depth filtration.
iheart.com
‘Wearable technology’ is BEYOND DANGEROUS to YOUR free will
Wearable technology is not longer a prediction for our future. It’s HERE, and a recent clip Glenn plays from a presentation done by the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month proves that world elite already are planning how to use it. This kind of technology and artificial intelligence can monitor your BRAINWAVES, tracking your productivity and effectively diminishing YOUR free will. Glenn explains just how dangerous this new type of technology truly is…
TechCrunch
How Fictiv is making hardware manufacturing more like building software
They were always important for people shipping physical products, of course, but the pandemic and the international logistics chaos that resulted from it made the pain of getting components to factories and products from factories to warehouses, then to stores and to customers, all the more present. A few of...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
TechCrunch
GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act
“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
