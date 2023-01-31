ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a claw-some time at Portland’s first Cat Extravaganza

By Jashayla Pettigrew
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Last fall, Portland cat-lovers were mourning the loss of Purrington’s Cat Lounge , the city’s only cat café. That gives them all the more reason to attend Loving Cats Worldwide’s upcoming event that’s purrrfect for feline fans.

Loving Cats Worldwide is an international organization that aims to educate people on all-things-cats, from breed preservation to cat competitions. Its premier Cat Extravaganza and adoption event has been held in places such as London, Philadelphia and Sacramento.

Soon, the extravaganza will be held in the 333,000-square-foot Portland Expo Center for the very first time. LCWW officials aren’t entirely sure how many people will attend, but Business Development Manager Rosemary Cruz said they are expecting a huge turnout.

“The most important thing is definitely the International Cat Show,” Cruz, who is also a cat breeder and exhibitor, said. “We have judges coming from all over the world to judge this. We also have the adoption center, so with your local rescues here in Portland, we’ll have some local rescues with kittens to adopt there and we do have some breeders that might have kittens available.”

Cruz advises anyone who wants to adopt a cat to show up early to beat the crowds.

In addition to the adoption center and cat show with world-renowned judges, more than 35 vendors will have their own shopping stalls at the event. They’ll be selling sweets, treats and other goods for cats and their owners.

The CatWalk, hosted by LCCW founder Steven Meserve, will give attendees an opportunity to get up close and personal with cats while learning about the different breeds. And at Kitty Corner, guests will gather for a lineup full of speakers and demonstrations.

Portland’s Cat Extravaganza and adoption event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2060 N Marine Dr. You can purchase tickets here .

Tickets are valid for both days, and are priced at $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $16 for children under 12 years old.

