ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Texas paying $224 million for 9 miles of border wall

RIO BRAVO, Texas – Four and a half hours from the southwest border, decisions are being made in Austin about a $224 million contract given to a company 1,600 miles away in North Dakota to build nine miles of the Texas border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission held a...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather

H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Puppy in recovery after being thrown from stolen car in chase

SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — A puppy is recovering after being thrown out of a car during a police chase. The incident happened in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday. Deputies were pursuing carjacking suspects and the suspects opened a door and tossed a white object out. The Ramsey County Deputies...
SAINT PAUL, MN
news4sanantonio.com

Police take Polar Bear Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland officers will take a dip into cold waters Friday morning to raise money for a good cause. The Maryland State Police hosted the Annual Police Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Friday morning. The funds raised will go to Special Olympics Maryland. So far,...
MARYLAND STATE
news4sanantonio.com

6-year-old orders nearly $1,000 in food from GrubHub on dad's phone

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDIV, CNN Newsource) — A Michigan couple learned the hard way to make sure they lock shopping apps on their mobile devices before they let their son use them. The 6-year-old spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub without telling his parents. "Time after time again....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy