Texas paying $224 million for 9 miles of border wall
RIO BRAVO, Texas – Four and a half hours from the southwest border, decisions are being made in Austin about a $224 million contract given to a company 1,600 miles away in North Dakota to build nine miles of the Texas border wall. The Texas Facilities Commission held a...
Fact Check Team: More COVID-19 vaccine mandates being repealed for workers
WASHINGTON (TND) — In New York City, public and private sector employees had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face termination from their jobs but in November, the city lifted that mandate for the private sector. Now, it's up to private employers to decide whether or not they require...
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
Most H-E-B stores in Central Texas to close at 6pm due to winter weather
H-E-B says it's closing its Austin stores early due to severe winter weather. According to their website, the following Central Texas stores will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Austin (all stores) Bastrop Plus!. Buda. Burnet. Dripping Springs. Elgin. Georgetown (all...
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
Puppy in recovery after being thrown from stolen car in chase
SAINT PAUL, Minnesota — A puppy is recovering after being thrown out of a car during a police chase. The incident happened in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Monday. Deputies were pursuing carjacking suspects and the suspects opened a door and tossed a white object out. The Ramsey County Deputies...
Police take Polar Bear Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland officers will take a dip into cold waters Friday morning to raise money for a good cause. The Maryland State Police hosted the Annual Police Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Friday morning. The funds raised will go to Special Olympics Maryland. So far,...
6-year-old orders nearly $1,000 in food from GrubHub on dad's phone
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WDIV, CNN Newsource) — A Michigan couple learned the hard way to make sure they lock shopping apps on their mobile devices before they let their son use them. The 6-year-old spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub without telling his parents. "Time after time again....
