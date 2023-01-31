Read full article on original website
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
El Paso short-term rental property owners voice their concerns on regulations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday the City of El Paso held a community meeting regarding a proposed permit fee and hotel occupancy tax for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and VRBO. Other restriction proposals include a 500 feet requirement between each rental property and maximum occupants and minimum parking requirements. The City showed […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric says customers will see reduction on utility bill beginning in February
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Electric Company said that Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills beginning in February. The Public Utility Commission of Texas approved a petition for a 62.5% decrease in the fuel charge that will result in a reduction for Texas customers.
YWCA provides free childcare to qualifying families
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided YWCA El Paso del Norte Region with a grant to offer free childcare to qualifying families in El Paso. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The grant is part of the city’s American Rescue […]
2023 Spring Break Dates for El Paso Area Schools and When Classes Resume
It's almost time for El Paso-area students to get a weeks-long reprieve from their studies. We checked district calendars to find out when kids get turned loose for Spring Break and when classes resume. With El Paso school districts now on a year-round calendar, parents have to find ways to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
virtualbx.com
El Paso Elementary Phase II – Harmony School of Innovation
Architect – 1 Bidding General Contractor – 3 First Reported on Friday, December 9, 2022 – Last Updated 1/27/2023 4:38:15 PM.
El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition
Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
cbs4local.com
El Paso City Council votes 7-1 to not investigate abortions; El Pasoans voice opinions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso’s City Council took steps toward protecting pregnant people’s rights. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council voted seven to one toward deprioritizing abortion investigations. City Representative Joe Molinar was the only one who voted against the resolution. The resolution read as...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
El Paso News
City Council OKs maintenance plan for Chihuahuas ballpark
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Council approved a five-year maintenance plan for Southwest University Park, estimated to cost $5.8 million dollars. A total of $7.9 million was actually the original recommendation provided to City Council weeks ago but the chief of operations says improvements can only be funded through the ballpark revenue, which will be presented at City Council today.
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
cbs4local.com
Vinton votes to bring in new municipal judge to replace Roger Rodriguez
VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man at the center of a major controversy with the El Paso District Attorney's Office lost his job as a municipal judge. In December 2022, the Village of Vinton voted unanimously to expire the appointment of its municipal judge, Roger Rodriguez. The village announced...
cbs4local.com
Former El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association president expected in court
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association, Ron Martin, is expected in court Friday morning for his arraignment. An arraignment is the first step of the criminal court process where Martin will be formally charged and get the opportunity to enter his plea.
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM
Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge
UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
