El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso short-term rental property owners voice their concerns on regulations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday the City of El Paso held a community meeting regarding a proposed permit fee and hotel occupancy tax for short-term rental properties like Airbnb and VRBO. Other restriction proposals include a 500 feet requirement between each rental property and maximum occupants and minimum parking requirements. The City showed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

YWCA provides free childcare to qualifying families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has provided YWCA El Paso del Norte Region with a grant to offer free childcare to qualifying families in El Paso. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The grant is part of the city’s American Rescue […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Electric customers to receive new smart meters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric customers in Texas will start receiving the most advanced smart meters at their homes and businesses. This announcement comes following last week’s approval of EPE’s smart meter project by the Public Utility Commission of Texas. The project will begin...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to El Paso Electric officials, Texas customers will see a reduction in their utility bills starting this month. Officials told ABC-7, an average residential customer will see a monthly savings of $12.90 in their winter utility bills. El Paso Electric officials said the Public Utility Commission of Texas approved The post El Paso Electric customers to see lower utility bills starting this month appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition

Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

City Council OKs maintenance plan for Chihuahuas ballpark

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City Council approved a five-year maintenance plan for Southwest University Park, estimated to cost $5.8 million dollars. A total of $7.9 million was actually the original recommendation provided to City Council weeks ago but the chief of operations says improvements can only be funded through the ballpark revenue, which will be presented at City Council today.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Vinton votes to bring in new municipal judge to replace Roger Rodriguez

VINTON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man at the center of a major controversy with the El Paso District Attorney's Office lost his job as a municipal judge. In December 2022, the Village of Vinton voted unanimously to expire the appointment of its municipal judge, Roger Rodriguez. The village announced...
VINTON, TX
cbs4local.com

Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge

UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
VINTON, TX

