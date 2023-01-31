Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
cambridgeday.com
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail
Apartment building on track for East Cambridge, potentially bringing 90 homes and street retail. East Cambridge may see construction soon on 90 additional apartments. The Planning Board gave unanimous approval Tuesday for a preliminary plan at 75 First St., part of a larger development of the First Street corridor between Bent and Spring streets by the company Urban Spaces.
cambridgeday.com
Look at school district’s $245M budget proposal offers chance to dig into math, vocational issues
Look at school district’s $245M budget proposal offers chance to dig into math, vocational issues. How to spend nearly a quarter-billion dollars on Cambridge Public Schools education was handled quickly at a Monday budget discussion, with specifics drawing little attention from City Council and School Committee officials. More time was spent exploring a few questions raised by councillors around enrollment, educational goals, and vocational programs.
cambridgeday.com
With weekend wind chills down to negative 30, officials urge and offer safety and shelter for all
With weekend wind chills down to negative 30, officials urge and offer safety and shelter for all. Cambridge and Somerville are bracing for a snap of extreme cold Thursday, Friday and Saturday in which the National Weather Service warns of wind chills down to negative 30 degrees that could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as a half-hour, accompanied by winds of 24 to 29 miles per hour.
cambridgeday.com
Foodstuffs: Bon Me will come to North Point; Eatery spaces available in Kendall and Central
Foodstuffs: Bon Me will come to North Point; Eatery spaces available in Kendall and Central. Asian-inspired sandwich and bowl seller Bon Me is coming to the North Point neighborhood, co-founder Patrick Lynch and developer DivcoWest said Tuesday. It will be the fifth eatery in the Cambridge Crossing development after chef Will Gilson’s Café Beatrice, Geppetto and The Lexington; a Lamplighter Brewing location; and a Tatte Bakery and Café.
cambridgeday.com
Four stories of survived mental health crises shared by police in release, raising questions
Four stories of survived mental health crises shared by police in release, raising questions. In an unusual statement Wednesday, Cambridge police said officers had successfully handled four incidents in the previous week involving severely disturbed people – three of them armed. “Each situation was resolved peacefully without any injuries to anyone involved and the residents were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment,” the statement said.
cambridgeday.com
Change at Somerville intersection could be riskier for Stop & Shop crosswalk users, residents warn
Change at Somerville intersection could be riskier for Stop & Shop crosswalk users, residents warn. Neighbors who joined a virtual Somerville community meeting about the upcoming revamp of the Powder House Boulevard intersection at Alewife Brook Parkway identified another pressing issue for the project team: Broadway at Alewife Brook Parkway.
cambridgeday.com
Concerns about Somerville kids abusing drugs inspire in-person education and Narcan events
Concerns about Somerville kids abusing drugs inspire in-person education and Narcan events. After an online program on kids’ substance abuse drew nearly 400 participants last year, the City of Somerville is running in-person events at libraries in February and March – Let’s Talk, a training for caregivers on how to talk to children and teenagers about substance use; and distribution days for Narcan, which delivers an antidote for overdoses, and other safety supplies.
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
cambridgeday.com
Creole mahi, quail and fried oysters at Season to Taste
Home | Arts + Culture | Food + Drink | What We're Having. Creole mahi, quail and fried oysters at Season to Taste. I’m happy to see Season to Taste open in the hot restaurant hive along Massachusetts Avenue between Harvard and Porter squares. It’s a crowded, diverse lot, with Indian (Nirvana), cozy tapas and vino dens (Barcelona, Dear Annie), Italian (Giulia), plenty of pizza (Harvard House of Pizza, Stoked, Half Shell and Upper Crust), seafood (Moëca), pub fare (Cambridge Common, The Abbey) and a battery of Asian flavors (Changsho, Chalawan and One Ramen, let alone all the unique offerings in Lesley’s University Hall). Price points, clientele and ambiance vary as much as the cuisine, and Season to Taste settles in as new kid on the strip offering a blend of New England fresh and Southern fried.
Comments / 0