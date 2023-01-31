Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will increase overnight tonight in NWFL as a cold front passes through our area. Rain chances overnight will be 70-80%. Lows will fall into the upper 40s inland and low 50s at the coast. On Friday rain chances will linger through the morning before sunshine returns Friday afternoon. Highs will be near 60. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph. By Saturday morning lows will fall into the 30s inland and near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect more clouds Sunday, but it will remain dry.
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a slightly cooler and less foggy night tonight for most of NWFL as a stationary front has slipped south toward the coast. For tonight lows will be in the mid 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Coastal Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties. On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with small rain chances at 20-30%. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front approaches Thursday night/Friday morning and we will see rain chances increase to 80%. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday AM. Over the course of the day on Friday we will see rain and clouds move out and temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 30s/40s w/highs in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.
WJHG-TV
Dangerous Beaches List
WJHG-TV
PCB ranked in ‘Most Dangerous Beaches in America’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a new study, making rounds on news outlets across the world. Travel Lens has created a top 10 list of what the website claims are the most dangerous beaches in the united states. On that top 10 list sits Panama City Beach at number four.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach prepares for Mardi Gras celebration
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost time to let the good times roll. Mardi Gras is in just a few weeks and Panama City Beach is getting the party started this weekend. The tourism department is holding the annual Mardi Gras and Music Festival. Something new this...
WJHG-TV
Sundog Books Top Bookstore in FL
mypanhandle.com
Wewahitchka couple stumbles upon 19th century boats
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Wewahitchka couple in Gulf County stumbled across two preserved boats with a structure consistent with logging boats made in the 19th century. The cypress fishing camps at Dead Lakes in Wewahitchka were a popular site for fishing and logging in the 1800s up until the 1960s.
WJHG-TV
Accessorizing this Wear It Wednesday with Accessories on the Boardwalk
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having the perfect outfit in mind just isn’t complete without the accessories. That idea is exactly what has kept Accessories on the Boardwalk in business for almost 15 years. Designer Angela Miller said that there is no wrong way to accessorize. Whether it’s...
WJHG-TV
Crime in Panama City Beach
WJHG-TV
47K-pound vehicle to help prevent wildfires in Panhandle
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipola Forestry Center received a mulching machine about two weeks ago. The 47,000-pound machine was funded by the state and should help prevent wildfires in the region. “The Raptor 500 is designed specifically to target the Hurricane Michael impacted areas where we can come...
Boat gets stuck under 4th Street bridge in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A small boat got wedged under the 4th street bridge Thursday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said a boat docked in the Massalina Bayou was dragging anchor before getting stuck underneath the bridge. FWC, along with the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene to assess the situation. Upon […]
WJHG-TV
Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast celebrates 20 years of operation
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast is celebrating 20 years of serving the community. What started out as a small facility has grown exponentially to continue meeting the needs of the area. “It came out of the ground as a Greensite hospital, first hospital in Walton...
WJHG-TV
Mexico Beach Master Plan
Local farmer purchasing hundreds of hens in face of sky-high egg prices
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The price of eggs at the supermarket is giving many folks sticker shock. In some places, the cost of a dozen eggs has more than tripled what it was a year ago. One Jackson County farmer is increasing his egg production to help out his community. Sonny Fortunato has been […]
WJHG-TV
911 call connectivity issues in Walton and surrounding counties
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As of Friday morning, several agencies in the Panhandle are experiencing connectivity issues. That’s according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO and surrounding counties are experiencing connectivity issues with hard lines and 9-1-1. Officials say if the line is disconnected, call back.
WJHG-TV
Valentine’s Day treats with Cook Girls’ Bakery for Foodie Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking to give the gift of baked goods, or make them yourself with a loved one, the Cook Girls’ Bakery has tips for you. Ashley and Courtney, owners of Cook Girls’ Bakery, showed how to make delicious Valentine’s Day treats for the holiday.
WJHG-TV
Elevate Bay Mentorship
WJHG-TV
What crime looks like recently in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many assume when they hear “small beach town,” it must be a doors unlocked, safe area. While Panama City Beach isn’t a bustling city like Miami, it isn’t kept in a bubble either. NewsChannel 7 sat down with the Beach Police Chief Wednesday to get a better idea of what crime looks like in one of the state’s top tourist destinations.
WJHG-TV
Chapter Chat: February’s book of the month announced
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today’s Chapter Chat is ready for its next book!. The read for February is The Partner Track by Helen Wan. Chapter Chat’s next meet up will be on February 28th at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library.
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
