PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a slightly cooler and less foggy night tonight for most of NWFL as a stationary front has slipped south toward the coast. For tonight lows will be in the mid 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Coastal Bay, Gulf, Franklin, and Liberty Counties. On Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies with small rain chances at 20-30%. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s. A cold front approaches Thursday night/Friday morning and we will see rain chances increase to 80%. Lows will be in the mid 60s Friday AM. Over the course of the day on Friday we will see rain and clouds move out and temperatures will remain steady in the mid 60s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 30s/40s w/highs in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO