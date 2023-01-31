Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union says
Indoor Art Market
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reached
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthday
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
KVAL
Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
KVAL
Meat cleaver-armed carjacking suspect arrested after standoff in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway. A...
KVAL
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KVAL
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
KVAL
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
KVAL
Black Oregon rep. pulled over twice in 3 days, lawmakers to review race data on OSP stops
Oregon Rep. Travis Nelson (D-North Portland) was pulled over twice in three days by state police troopers, prompting a review of the racial data on Oregon State Police traffic stops. Rep. Nelson, who is Black, said he was first pulled over on January 30 for driving 11 miles over the...
KVAL
Addressing gaps in Oregon drug treatment system could decrease spike in overdose deaths
The deadly consequences of drug use in Oregon continue to worsen. One addiction specialist credits the influx of fentanyl and gaps in the state’s treatment system as the major driving factors. “Fentanyl is a game changer because it's 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin,” said Dr. Todd...
KVAL
Giddyup! Portland art project brings community together with toy horses and sidewalk rings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Have you ever noticed metal rings attached to Portland's sidewalks and wondered what they were?. Once upon a time, those metal rings in the cement were used to tether horses while their owners went about their business in the city. However, these days not many city-dwellers...
KVAL
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
KVAL
Oregon electrical workers volunteer to electrify village in Guatemala
There are things people take for granted. Like running water or working electricity. "People rely on electricity and don't really know how much is behind just flipping the light switch on," Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative general foreman Matt Smith said. But on March 6, a dozen electric line-workers from around Oregon...
KVAL
'WE'RE BEAVER BELIEVERS': Zoo's Stumptown Fil predicts 6 more weeks of PNW winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — Don’t put those mittens away just yet, says the Oregon Zoo. Filbert the beaver - aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction for 2023. While many look to Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog as their weather-predicting rodent of choice (February 2 is known is Groundhog Day), Oregonians can turn to a more local species for their superstitions.
KVAL
Portland city workers begin strike: Transportation, Environmental, Parks, and more picket
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city workers began to walk off the job and take to the picket lines Thursday after ongoing failed union negotiations with the City. These workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks - among other essential services around the city.
KVAL
Addiction recovery advocates rally at Oregon Capitol demanding more services
SALEM, Ore. — Addiction recovery advocates rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers do more to fund recovery resources. “I’m so proud of all of you in recovery. Even though I am a mom who lost a son, I just want to say, big hug to each of you," said Sonja Grove to a crowd of about 200 people, many holding signs with their recovery dates.
KVAL
Ice storm leaves 160K+ people in Texas without power, crews working to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — As frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to hit Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by Mayor Pro...
KVAL
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
KVAL
Bee excited! Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate reaches goal, production begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon will soon have a buzz-worthy new license plate on the roads that will support pollinators, including the more than 600 species of bees found across the state. As of Wednesday, the Oregon State University Horticulture Department had reached its goal of 3,000 vouchers for the...
KVAL
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
KVAL
Recreational crabbing now open along entire Oregon Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Thursday that recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast. Recreational crabbing is open from the Washington border to the California border: this includes oceans, bays and estuaries, on beaches, docks,...
KVAL
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
KVAL
SB853: Bill bans taxpayer funded out-of-state travel reimbursement for state workers
SALEM, Ore. — All 30 Oregon State Senators, in a show of bipartisan support, have sponsored a bill that would ban employees from receiving travel reimbursement for state workers who work remotely full time. Currently, those employees “must be reimbursed fully by the agency for travel to and from the central workplace.”
