Salmon Creek, WA

Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
HOOD RIVER, OR
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon electrical workers volunteer to electrify village in Guatemala

There are things people take for granted. Like running water or working electricity. "People rely on electricity and don't really know how much is behind just flipping the light switch on," Blachly-Lane Electric Cooperative general foreman Matt Smith said. But on March 6, a dozen electric line-workers from around Oregon...
OREGON STATE
'WE'RE BEAVER BELIEVERS': Zoo's Stumptown Fil predicts 6 more weeks of PNW winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — Don’t put those mittens away just yet, says the Oregon Zoo. Filbert the beaver - aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction for 2023. While many look to Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog as their weather-predicting rodent of choice (February 2 is known is Groundhog Day), Oregonians can turn to a more local species for their superstitions.
OREGON STATE
Addiction recovery advocates rally at Oregon Capitol demanding more services

SALEM, Ore. — Addiction recovery advocates rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers do more to fund recovery resources. “I’m so proud of all of you in recovery. Even though I am a mom who lost a son, I just want to say, big hug to each of you," said Sonja Grove to a crowd of about 200 people, many holding signs with their recovery dates.
OREGON STATE
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
OREGON STATE
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
Recreational crabbing now open along entire Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Thursday that recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast. Recreational crabbing is open from the Washington border to the California border: this includes oceans, bays and estuaries, on beaches, docks,...
OREGON STATE

