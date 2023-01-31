SALEM, Ore. — Addiction recovery advocates rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers do more to fund recovery resources. “I’m so proud of all of you in recovery. Even though I am a mom who lost a son, I just want to say, big hug to each of you," said Sonja Grove to a crowd of about 200 people, many holding signs with their recovery dates.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO