Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
Bicyclist hit, then stabbed to death identified as a Laguna Beach doctor
Investigators in Orange County are still trying to determine why a driver struck a bicyclist with his car and then stabbed him to death in Dana Point on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Michael Mammone, 58, an emergency room doctor at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach. Authorities...
Second person charged in Huntington Beach fatal shooting in December
A second person has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Beach back in December. The incident occurred back on Dec. 5, when officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, where they arrived to find 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was arrested in Arizona, waiving extradition and being returned to Orange County on Tuesday.Bell is the second person charged with the shooting, after Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged on Dec. 20. He was also charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was located in Moreno Valley.
California cyclist dies after being hit by car and stabbed by driver, authorities say
A California cyclist died on Thursday after being struck by a car and then stabbed to death by the driver, authorities said. The alleged attack occurred at around 3 p.m. PT near the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point, a cliffside beach town located in Southern California's Orange County, some 60 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a cyclist -- identified as 58-year-old Michael John Mammone -- "lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a press release. Mammone was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's department. He worked as an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC-TV. Investigators learned that Mammone had been riding his bicycle northbound on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The driver -- identified as 39-year-old Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach -- then got out of the car and "assaulted Mammone with a knife," the sheriff's department said.
A Parent Complained About A Digital Book. Then An Orange County School Board Suspended The Whole Library
One parent opposed to the move called it "the equivalent of finding a spider in your basement and taking a flamethrower to your entire home."
California man sentenced for felony charge related to actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
A California man was sentenced on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Man Arrested in Hollywood for Criminal Threats, Police Search Reveals Several High-Powered Rifles, Shotguns, Handguns and Large Cache of Munitions
February 3, 2023 – The LAPD Headquarters reported the following information. On the morning of January 31, 2023, Hollywood patrol officers responded to a possible male with mental illness call. During the course of their investigation, it was determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met. With the assistance of Hollywood Detectives, search and arrest warrants were obtained. During the execution of a search warrant, several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions were recovered.
Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins
Long Beach restaurants are on high alert after a recent string of burglaries; a total of five local restaurants have been broken into in less than two weeks, and owners say they feel violated and on edge. The post Long Beach restaurants on high alert following recent string of break-ins appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man convicted of molesting five children in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 69-year-old man has been convicted of molesting four girls and a boy he is related to in Anaheim and Mission Viejo, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Jose Antonio Macias was convicted Friday of five counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor...
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
Santa Ana Faces Lawsuit For Barring a Religious Charity From Feeding Homeless People
For years, homeless people would come by the red roof house on 4th Street in Santa Ana for help with the basics: Personal documents, mail collection, maybe motel vouchers on a good day. And on their way back out the door, they’d likely take a pastry from the faith-based center...
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
OC’s Top Public Health Official is Resigning; No Permanent Replacement Yet
Orange County’s top public health official is on her way out the door. Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, who has been the county’s chief of public health services for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced she’s resigning and leaving her job next Friday, Feb. 10. “It is with...
Costa Mesa police launch investigation into alleged racial profiling
The Costa Mesa police department has launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man from San Diego alleged an officer used racially-charged language during a traffic stop last week. The driver Abdullahi Aden, who is Black, said he was pulled over for having tinted windows near South Coast Plaza. Aden didn't have his license with him so he gave the officer his license number. The 22-year-old said the officer wanted to search his car which he refused. A passenger in Aden's car taped the interaction and posted it on TikTok. During the stop, Aden mentioned that he went to the "No. 1 public...
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine
A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care. Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive. Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate. It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Costa Mesa police investigate alleged racially charged traffic stop
The Costa Mesa police department has launched an investigation after a 22-year-old man from San Diego alleged an officer used racially-charged language during a traffic stop last week.
KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance
On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso was working with a recruit in his Torrance office when he heard the sound of shattering glass. He had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.
Man accused of Monterey Park shooting made dubious claims to police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report.
