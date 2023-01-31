A California cyclist died on Thursday after being struck by a car and then stabbed to death by the driver, authorities said. The alleged attack occurred at around 3 p.m. PT near the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point, a cliffside beach town located in Southern California's Orange County, some 60 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a cyclist -- identified as 58-year-old Michael John Mammone -- "lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a press release. Mammone was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's department. He worked as an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC-TV. Investigators learned that Mammone had been riding his bicycle northbound on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The driver -- identified as 39-year-old Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach -- then got out of the car and "assaulted Mammone with a knife," the sheriff's department said.

DANA POINT, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO