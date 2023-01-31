Read full article on original website
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Kennesaw State
• Liberty (14-7, 8-2 ASUN) will close out its homestand with a Saturday matinee against Kennesaw State (9-12, 5-5 ASUN). • The Lady Flames have won each of their last two home games in overtime, extending their winning streaks to six in a row overall and eight straight at Liberty Arena.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Lipscomb
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,365 career points and is nine points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
Liberty News
Liberty Looks to Get Back On Track Against William & Mary, Saturday
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team is going on the road to take on William & Mary, Saturday at 1 p.m. The contest will be held at the at the McCormack-Nagelson Tennis Center in Williamsburg, Va. Liberty (2-3, 1-0 ASUN) will be taking on William & Mary (1-1) for...
Liberty News
Chadwell Adds to First Signing Class at Liberty
Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period. Of the 28 total newcomers to the Mountain, 18 players will join the Flames for spring workouts and 14 players are transferring from other schools around the country.
Liberty News
Wilson Earns ASUN Player of the Week Award for 7th Time
Senior Josh Wilson of the Liberty men’s tennis program earned his seventh career ASUN Player of the Week honor, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson’s honor is his first of the season and the Flames’ first of the spring 2023 campaign. Wilson matches his former teammate, Nicaise Muamba, for most all-time ASUN Player of the Week awards in program history with seven. Prior to today, Wilson’s last player of the week award came on March 8, 2022.
Liberty News
Archers fine-tune sights for Feb. 17-19 USAA Indoor Nationals at JMU
Four of the 12 archers Liberty University’s men’s and women’s archery team carried to this past Sunday’s Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament placed in the top five in their respective divisions. The indoor event, hosted by Lancaster Archery at the Spooky Nook Sports complex in...
Liberty News
4 Flames Collect ASUN Track & Field Weekly Honors
On the heels of a successful weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, four Liberty indoor track & field athletes have earned ASUN Conference weekly honors. The Flames award winners include Ally Kipchirchir (Men’s Track Athlete of the Week), Kennedy Sauder (Men’s Field Athlete of the Week), Makenzy Mizera (Women’s Field Athlete of the Week) and Paola Bueno (Women’s Freshman of the Week).
Liberty News
Flames Top Governors 82-70 for 7th Straight Win in ASUN Play
The Liberty Flames earned an ASUN road win on Thursday, topping the Austin Peay Governors 82-70 at the Dunn Center. The Flames improve to 19-5 on the season and bolster their ASUN mark to 10-1 with their seventh straight league win. Meanwhile, the Governors slip to 9-16 overall and 2-9 in conference.
Liberty News
MBB Game Day: Austin Peay
LFSN Radio (107.5 FM Lynchburg) • Guard Darius McGhee has 2,347 career points and is 27 points away from becoming the school’s new all-time leading scorer. He is No. 2 in program history, behind only Karl Hess (2,373 points, 1977-80). • Liberty is third in the country in total...
Liberty News
DII Lady Flames show no mercy in 12-1, 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst
After opening 2023 with back-to-back losses to Rowan (N.J.) University on Jan. 13-14, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team has won four games in a row over the past two weekends, including a 12-1 and 14-0 sweep of Mercyhurst University on Saturday and Sunday at the LaHaye Ice Center.
Liberty News
Witt welcomes senior women’s administrator role in her Club Sports responsibilities
Liberty University Club Sports Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Angie Witt added another responsibility to her title in late November, that of Club Sports senior women’s administrator. She assumed the role that was previously held by Associate Athletic Director Tatiana Payne, who is working remotely from home as a new mother.
