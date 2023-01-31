Senior Josh Wilson of the Liberty men’s tennis program earned his seventh career ASUN Player of the Week honor, it was announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon. Wilson’s honor is his first of the season and the Flames’ first of the spring 2023 campaign. Wilson matches his former teammate, Nicaise Muamba, for most all-time ASUN Player of the Week awards in program history with seven. Prior to today, Wilson’s last player of the week award came on March 8, 2022.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO