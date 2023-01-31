Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton Make Presence Felt in Low Scoring Shrine Bowl
LAS VEGAS – Even though the East-West Shrine Bowl may have started off a bit slow with only a field goal on the board through one half of play, both West Virginia players were able to make their presence felt early. After not receiving that many looks during practices...
Park Wins 22nd Straight Over Brooke
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In what will be their only regular season meeting of the year Wheeling Park downed Brooke 84-52, for their 22nd straight win in the series. For the first time in the 47-year history of this rivalry there is not a home and home meeting. Aidan Davis paced Park with a game-high 31, […]
Metro News
New group of Bridgeport Indians adjusting to varsity-level basketball quickly
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In his 24 years as a head coach, Bridgeport’s Dave Marshall has seen just about every type of basketball roster possible. This year’s group is unique. With the exception of returning starting guard Anthony Spatafore, almost all of the Indians are getting their first look at varsity-level hoops this winter.
WVU's Top-Rated 2020 Recruit is Set to Return to College Football
The former Mountaineer has a new home.
wchstv.com
ESPN alters Saturday programming which may affect WVU-Oklahoma men's basketball game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — ESPN has announced an alteration to its programming schedule that may affect viewers trying to watch West Virginia’s men’s basketball team take on Oklahoma on Saturday. The Mountaineers were originally set to face the Sooners at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, but the...
Metro News
Morgantown’s Irene Riggs claims female McCoy Award for second straight year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following another standout running season Morgantown High’s Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to...
Metro News
With Smith set to return, Mountaineers brace for matchup with No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Winners of five of its last six games, West Virginia’s recent success will be challenged in a big way Wednesday night as the Mountaineers welcome No. 24 Texas to the WVU Coliseum for a 7 p.m. affair. The contest, which can be seen on Big...
Metro News
Mountaineers unable to muster enough offense in 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia never led in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 24 Texas at the WVU Coliseum. Still, despite sputtering offensively for much of the contest, the Mountaineers stuck with the Longhorns and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and five with inside 5 minutes to play.
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
Dana Holgorsen Isn't the Only One Who Has WVU Circled on the Schedule
Everyone is looking forward to WVU's matchup with Houston.
Metro News
2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held at Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2023 USA Diving National Championships are coming to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in May. About 150 of the top divers in the nation will compete May 17-24. The event will also serve as the USA Diving trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.
Metro News
WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
Frigid temperatures returning to north central West Virginia starting Friday
Friday, West Virginia will get another shot of arctic air and get temperatures that haven't been seen since Christmas.
cityofweirton.com
American Pickers Coming to West Virginia!
American Pickers is coming to WV! More information is in the attached email below. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.
Comments / 0