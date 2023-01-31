ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WV

WTRF- 7News

Park Wins 22nd Straight Over Brooke

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – In what will be their only regular season meeting of the year Wheeling Park downed Brooke 84-52, for their 22nd straight win in the series. For the first time in the 47-year history of this rivalry there is not a home and home meeting. Aidan Davis paced Park with a game-high 31, […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

New group of Bridgeport Indians adjusting to varsity-level basketball quickly

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In his 24 years as a head coach, Bridgeport’s Dave Marshall has seen just about every type of basketball roster possible. This year’s group is unique. With the exception of returning starting guard Anthony Spatafore, almost all of the Indians are getting their first look at varsity-level hoops this winter.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers unable to muster enough offense in 69-56 loss to No. 24 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia never led in Wednesday’s matchup with No. 24 Texas at the WVU Coliseum. Still, despite sputtering offensively for much of the contest, the Mountaineers stuck with the Longhorns and trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter and five with inside 5 minutes to play.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!

Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held at Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 2023 USA Diving National Championships are coming to the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in May. About 150 of the top divers in the nation will compete May 17-24. The event will also serve as the USA Diving trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and the 2023 Pan American Games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Representatives of WVU and Marshall made budget presentations before the state Senate Finance Committee on Thursday afternoon. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. The legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for MU.
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79

Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
cityofweirton.com

American Pickers Coming to West Virginia!

American Pickers is coming to WV! More information is in the attached email below. Collectors interested in being considered for the show should reach out by phone at (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information, and a brief description of your collection.
WEIRTON, WV

