Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular food chain set to open another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Fire department dispatched to local Walmart
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has reported two units were dispatched to a local Walmart on Feb. 3. According to reports, the call came around 8 a.m. for a burning smell at the Walmart Market on Plantation Road. After conducting an investigation...
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
pcpatriot.com
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
WSET
I-581 blocked after multiple crashes, one involving a pedestrian
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is working to clear two separate crashes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke Friday afternoon. The crashes happened at 2:26 p.m. on I-581 Southbound, between Orange Avenue and Elm Street. One crash involved two vehicles and one involved a pedestrian. All lanes are...
WDBJ7.com
AEP issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures. Below Claytor Dam,...
WSET
Virginia's 398th ABC Store opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke has a new stop for its residents to get alcohol: Virginia's 398th ABC Store. Located on 121 Campbell Avenue, the storefront was actually an ABC store at one point from 1952 to 1983. The new location held its grand opening welcoming the city in.
WSET
Save some money! Discount Treasures opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Discount Treasures held its grand opening off of Waterlick Road on Wednesday. One of the store's owners, Stephen Kozikowski, said that the goal is to save you money. "We are a liquidation discount store," Kozikowski explained. "So basically what we do is we go out...
WSET
'It's been a journey:' Virginians battling years to get unemployment benefits
(WSET) — Deborah Avery's been in a years-long battle with the Virginia Employment Commission. "It's been a journey," Avery said. Goodyear in Danville let her go in April 2021. The VEC turned down her application for unemployment benefits a month later. Avery appealed with the help of attorney Phillip...
WSET
Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. invests $6.1M to expand in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company is expanding and has chosen the Southside as its continued home. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to advancing cost-effective, state-of-the-art medicine, will invest $6.1 million to expand in the City of Danville.
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
WSET
Boxwood Lane brings year-round Christmas to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — While it is nearly Valentine's Day, some folks may still have their Christmas trees up or are looking forward to the holiday season already. In Roanoke, Downtown Roanoke, Inc. said they have a new retailer "bringing you 365 days of Christmas." Boxwood Lane can be...
WSET
$53,000 in damages from accidental house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire Department put out a fire at an abandoned house on Tuesday evening. RFD said they responded to the report of a fire on 13th Street NE around 6:20 p.m. First arriving crews found heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up...
WSET
Arkansas man charged after trying to bring loaded handgun onto flight at Lynchburg airport
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is keeping Lynchburg Regional Airport passengers safe after a man tried to bring a gun onto a flight. TSA Officers prevented an Arkansas man from bringing a loaded handgun onto the plane on Thursday. The TSA said the man had...
Danville Police search for suspect in vehicle thefts
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a person stealing vehicles. Police say the thefts occurred during the week of January 31. Police have provided a video of the suspect below. Community members are urged to contact the Danville Police Department through any platform using the […]
WSET
75-year-old Roanoke man missing
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police Department is trying to find a missing older man to get him back home to his family. On Thursday RPD asked the public for help finding 75-year-old Michael Collins. Collins was last seen on January 28 at his house on Wlliamson Road NW....
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg man dead following officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
Charlotte County man killed in fatal vehicle crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police have reported that a Charlotte County man was killed in an accident on January 23rd, just south of Buffalo Creek Lane. Around 6:09 pm on Monday the 23rd, officers arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tobacco Hill Road involving a 2001 Ford F-150 […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Utility Commission recommends rate hikes
Customers served by Danville Utilities may see some small increases by the middle of the year. The Danville Utility Commission last week adopted a recommendation for increases in charges for water and electric and a smaller increase in the water base rate. Lori Franklin says the recommendations came from a...
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
Comments / 0