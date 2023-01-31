14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night.
According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.Birmingham building evacuated after report of suspicious package
Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument.
Another 14-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged with the crime. Due to him being a minor, police have withheld his name from release.
