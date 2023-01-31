Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring
The inimitable Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are headed to nearby Ocoee in March to headline a free show as part of the Ocoee Music Festival. Jett and co. will be joined at Bill Breeze Park this spring by Night Ranger and the Mavericks for an evening loosely themed around ’80s rock for the first Friday night of the fest. The next night features Chris Janson, Niko Moon, Chapel Hart, Walter Montgomery and Mark Houghton. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts headline Friday night at the Ocoee Music Festival at...
Orlando Disney World workers mobilize fellow cast members to ‘stand together, vote no’ on Disney’s contract offer
‘A living wage is not a gift. One dollar is not enough. We make your magic.’
Go Fund Me launched for local chef
Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
Frontier offering cheaper 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited summer flight pass
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you're starting to make summer travel plans, this unlimited flight pass from Frontier Airlines could be just what you need. The airline has introduced its new Go Wild! Summer Pass, which is similar to the annual pass it released last year but at a cheaper price.
Colder conditions to follow Friday’s showers; see how cold it will get
Central Florida will see rain and storms Friday as a cold front moves through.
