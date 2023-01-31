ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

mynews13.com

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT's Gardens Rocks concerts

With just a month to go before the International Flower & Garden Festival returns to EPCOT, Disney World has released the music lineup for the event’s Garden Rocks concert series. What You Need To Know. The International Flower & Garden Festival is coming to EPCOT starting March 1 through...
kennythepirate.com

NEW: Disney announces 2023 Garden Rocks Concerts coming soon

Don’t miss all of the favorite bands coming to soon to EPCOT’s Flower and Garden festival! Take a look at the lineup here!. Get ready to rock with the Garden Rocks Concert Series returning to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March! This is seriously my (Susan) favorite festival. Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater!
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
disneyfoodblog.com

Orlando’s Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!

Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day

After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
allears.net

Full Tour of Disney World’s Secret Shopping Mall

You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
piratesandprincesses.net

Universal CityWalk Orlando Hosting Several Exciting Events Starting in February

February will bring several opportunities for Universal Orland guests to celebrate in the Universal CityWalk Orlando. Some of these happen in March and April also. The events involve celebrating Bob Marley’s birthday, Mardi Gras after parties at Pat O Brien’s, the Cursed Coconut Club, a Super Bowl celebration, a Fat Tuesday event, and a St. Patrick’s day event.
mountdorabuzz.com

Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location

Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
Orlando Weekly

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring

The inimitable Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are headed to nearby Ocoee in March to headline a free show as part of the Ocoee Music Festival. Jett and co. will be joined at Bill Breeze Park this spring by Night Ranger and the Mavericks for an evening loosely themed around ’80s rock for the first Friday night of the fest. The next night features Chris Janson, Niko Moon, Chapel Hart, Walter Montgomery and Mark Houghton. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts headline Friday night at the Ocoee Music Festival at...
floridaescape.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

The Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party is back in Historic Downtown Sanford for its 9th year! This exciting community event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring delicious food, live music, and lots of fun. Guests can gather at the parade starting point on...
995qyk.com

Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
bungalower

Go Fund Me launched for local chef

Chef AJ Haines, the owner of The Hen and Hog (Facebook), a restaurant we recently featured on our weekly radio show, “Bungalower and The Bus” on Real Radio 104.1 FM, needs your help. Chef Haines underwent some major surgeries in the past week after a sudden onset of...
