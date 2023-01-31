Read full article on original website
$125 fine, no jail time for driver who killed an 86-year-old grandfather in a distracted driving accident; family outraged
HERNDON, Va. — A Northern Virginia family wants laws changed after a distracted driver caused an accident that killed an 86-year-old grandfather and war veteran. The driver walked away from court with just a small fine and not a single day of jail time. “We were confused. We were...
NBC12
Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Briana Foster-Newton, the now-former principal for Richneck Elementary School, was not informed a 6-year-old student had a gun prior to shooting a teacher, according to a statement from attorney Pamela Branch. Branch said Thursday that rumors that Foster-Newton was aware of the threat are “far from...
WJLA
'Be prepared to suffer': Prince George's Co. carjacker gets 20 years, SA's office says
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As carjacking cases increase in the DMV and throughout the country, the Prince George's County State's Attorney announced a stiff sentence Thursday for one carjacker. "This is a very important issue that we continue to grapple with," said State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Watch...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
Bay Net
Pedestrian Killed After Driver Runs Red Light In Prince George’s County
KETTERING, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Tens of thousands donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead in DC’s Hains Point
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two pedestrians almost two years ago in the Hains Point area of East Potomac Park. Officers say 61-year-old Melvin D. Conley of Washington, D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent homicide. The crash...
NBC Washington
Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness
The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
fox5dc.com
Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
Former Prince George’s County police officer accused of killing handcuffed man offered plea deal
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a Washington, D.C. man who was shot and killed by a now former Prince George’s County police officer in 2020 is frustrated after learning he was offered a plea deal. The victim was 43-year-old William Green. His cousin, Nikki Owens, said she’s devastated and angry […]
Drive-by shooting in new Chesterfield neighborhood rattles residents
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their anonymous tipline at (804) 748-0660.
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
fox5dc.com
Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr....
WGME
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
NBC Washington
Husband Charged in Wife's Death After Telling Maryland Police Where to Find Her Body
A man from Silver Spring, Maryland, was arrested and charged with murdering his wife after police say he walked into a police station and told officers they would find her body in their home. Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr., 29, went to the Rockville City Police just before 1 a.m. on...
Student found unresponsive in bathroom after apparent drug overdose at Wakefield High School
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a student was unconscious in a bathroom at Wakefield High School as the result of a drug overdose Tuesday morning. The Arlington County Police Department said officers and other emergency workers went to the school, located in the 1300 block of S. Dinwiddie Street, around 9:30 […]
Richmond man killed in hit-and-run, Prince George police arrest suspect
The Prince George County Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier in January.
NBC Washington
Loved Ones Remember Metro Employee Killed in Shooting; Witness Says Gunman Threatened to ‘Shoot More'
Two men kept others from getting hurt on Wednesday as a gunman went on a rampage in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. One of those heroes did not get to go home to his family....
1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
