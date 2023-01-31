ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

NBC12

Attorney: Former Richneck principal not aware that 6-year-old had a gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Briana Foster-Newton, the now-former principal for Richneck Elementary School, was not informed a 6-year-old student had a gun prior to shooting a teacher, according to a statement from attorney Pamela Branch. Branch said Thursday that rumors that Foster-Newton was aware of the threat are “far from...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NBC Washington

Suspect in Deadly Metro Shooting Rampage Has History of Mental Illness

The man accused of shooting and killing a Metro employee and injuring three others during a rampage at the Potomac Avenue Metro station on Wednesday has a criminal history and suffers from mental illness, according to police records and his lawyer on a separate case. D.C. police records show officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect attempted to kidnap juvenile girl in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A search is underway for a suspect accused of attempting to kidnap a juvenile girl in Northeast D.C., according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened on Wednesday around 3:57 p.m. in 1500 block of Benning Road. According to police, the juvenile victim was walking...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 man dead, another suffering serious injuries in Prince George's County shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Balboa Avenue, off of Gunther Street, just minutes away from the D.C-Maryland state line, around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

