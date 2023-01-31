Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project. The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville’s major intersections.
Wave 3
Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon. Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6. The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP...
wdrb.com
Grand opening date set for new Ramiro's Cantina restaurant in Jeffersonville, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand opening date has been set for Ramiro's Cantina in southern Indiana. In December, owner Ramiro Gandara announced plans to close his Frankfort Avenue restaurant after 15 years and open a newer, more fast-casual, concept at 149 Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Instead of ordering...
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop owner collecting shoes for people in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local business owner decided to pay it forward by leaving out shoes for anyone who needs them. Julius Wilkerson Jr., the owner of Big City Styles barber shop at 312 West Chestnut Street, said he set out the first pair of shoes outside his store on Jan. 5.
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s. Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer...
Wave 3
Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
wdrb.com
$21 million federal grant announced to improve dangerous corridors along 10 Louisville streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will receive more than $21 million to retrofit streets in an effort to slow traffic, make pedestrian crossings safer and add on-street parking, lighting, bicycle lanes and transit stops. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grants Wednesday, including money for the Louisville Metro area...
Wave 3
House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
Wave 3
Kentucky Derby Festival seeking Derby Burger champions for 2023 competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking local chefs to create this year’s Derby Burger. The Derby Burger Challenge has begun, according to KDF and the Kentucky Beef Council. Beef burger recipes can now be submitted through March 3. During the competition, eight finalists...
Wave 3
Champions Park disc golf course open to the public
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new 18-hole disc golf course in Louisville is now open to the public for play. Champions Disc Golf Course is located at the former River Road Country Club at the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue. Work on the course began in Spring 2022...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to give his State of the City address on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. WAVE News will be monitoring the speech and provide updates on what Mayor Greenberg announces as he discusses priorities for the community. Watch the State of...
Wave 3
UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week. Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release. Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors. “We will not discourage anyone from wearing...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
Wave 3
Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
spectrumnews1.com
Spring-like temperatures possible for the first half of February
If you aren't a fan of the bitter cold, just give it a few days!. It's already been a warm start to the year with January sitting in the top 10 warmest January's on record. Louisville was the 4th warmest, and Lexington was the 2nd warmest on record. After a...
