Louisville, KY

Wave 3

New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project. The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville’s major intersections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon. Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6. The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy this weekend...especially Saturday Night into Midday Sunday. Gusts up to 40 mph possible. But that will also help us get much warmer with highs in the 40s/50s. Still watching an active setup next week with a front/storm system combo that will help with the warmer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Behind the Forecast: Winter’s impact on our car batteries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Summer heat’s impact on our vehicles may last into the winter months. Heat is more detrimental to our car batteries than cold. Batteries Plus explained that “in most cases, extreme heat all but kills the battery and then the added stress of the freezing temperatures finishes it off.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Champions Park disc golf course open to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new 18-hole disc golf course in Louisville is now open to the public for play. Champions Disc Golf Course is located at the former River Road Country Club at the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue. Work on the course began in Spring 2022...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Mayor Greenberg to give Louisville Metro State of the City address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to give his State of the City address on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. WAVE News will be monitoring the speech and provide updates on what Mayor Greenberg announces as he discusses priorities for the community. Watch the State of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL Health lifting universal masking requirement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is lifting its universal masking requirement next week. Leaders with UofL Health decided to lift the requirement on Feb. 6, according to a release. Masks will not have to be worn by team members, patients and visitors. “We will not discourage anyone from wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY

