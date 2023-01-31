Nine UNC football players were named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Football Team on Tuesday. Among the nine Tar Heels is star quarterback and reigning ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman got it done on the field and in the classroom as a communications studies major in 2022. Joining Maye among the honorees are several contributors from last season’s team, including kicker Noah Burnette (exercise and sport science), running backs Elijah Green (business administration) and Omarion Hampton (exercise and sport science) and safety Will Hardy (undecided).

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO