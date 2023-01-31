Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
McPherson Shines as UNC Women’s Basketball Rolls to 8th Straight Win
Eight is great for the UNC women’s basketball team. The Tar Heels kept the good times rolling in Carmichael Arena Thursday night, defeating Virginia 73-62 to clinch their eighth consecutive win, all of which have come in ACC play. It’s the program’s longest ACC winning streak under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball at Duke (2023): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The UNC men’s basketball team will travel eight miles down the road for another installment of college basketball’s greatest rivalry Saturday night. The Tar Heels’ tussle with Duke marks the first meeting with new Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Carolina is also looking to continue a strong recent run of play against Duke; UNC has won four of the last five meetings and three of the last four at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball’s Rally vs. Pittsburgh Falls Short in 1-Point Loss
The Pitt Panthers seem to have Carolina’s number. Pittsburgh beat the Tar Heels for the second time this season and fifth time in the last six meetings Wednesday night, using a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to escape Chapel Hill with a 65-64 win. “We weren’t...
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Quit Whining!
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Mack Brown doesn’t like Carolina’s 2023 schedule because it is not fair. The UNC head coach’s...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley talks UNC-Duke
Inside Carolina’s Tommy Ashley joined 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. He discussed UNC Men’s Basketball’s recent loss to Pitt and the upcoming matchup against Duke. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Punitive Play
Art Chansky’s Sports Notebook is presented by The Casual Pint. YOUR place for delicious pub food paired with local beer. Choose among 35 rotating taps and 200+ beers in the cooler. Carolina shot abysmally against Pitt and paid for it dearly. The Tar Heels were outsmarted, out-toughed and obviously...
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 11 UNC women’s basketball team will look to extend its winning streak to eight games when it hosts Virginia in Carmichael Arena Thursday night. The Tar Heels’ seven-game ACC winning streak is their longest under fourth-year head coach Courtney Banghart. Carolina won the first game with the Cavaliers this season, defeating Virginia 70-59 in Charlottesville on January 12.
chapelboro.com
Improv and Sports: UNC Women’s Lacrosse Program Forging Unlikely Partnership
Greg Hohn, a professor in UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and Carolina alumnus, has always enjoyed when he has student-athletes in his class. In fact, he compares them to military veterans. “Aside from their experience, which is interesting, they are more likely just to do and then ask questions later,”...
chapelboro.com
Drake Maye Among 9 UNC Football Players Named to All-ACC Academic Team
Nine UNC football players were named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Football Team on Tuesday. Among the nine Tar Heels is star quarterback and reigning ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye. The redshirt freshman got it done on the field and in the classroom as a communications studies major in 2022. Joining Maye among the honorees are several contributors from last season’s team, including kicker Noah Burnette (exercise and sport science), running backs Elijah Green (business administration) and Omarion Hampton (exercise and sport science) and safety Will Hardy (undecided).
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Controversial Conservatives, Hardwood Hardships
In today’s news: controversial moves in Raleigh and at UNC, social media’s impact on teen brains, and a loss for UNC men’s basketball.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tabs Britany Waddell as Newest Planning Director
The Town of Chapel Hill announced its selection for the local government’s latest planning director on Thursday. A release from the town said Interim Town Manager Chris Blue chose Britany Waddell for the role after most recently serving in the City of Raleigh government. Waddell, who was the assistant director of planning and development for the state’s capitol, has nearly two decades of planning experience in North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to Chapel Hill.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim
Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill: New Planning Director, “Town Talk,” and More
Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Thursday, February 2nd. She discussed the hiring of new Planning Director Brittany Waddell, the “Let’s Talk Town” events, and the “Town Talk” podcast. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Commissioner Kyle Shipp
Pittsboro Town Commissioner Kyle Shipp spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January, 31st. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership, litigation against Haw River polluters, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Bill Horner from the Chatham News + Record
Chatham News + Record Editor and Publisher Bill Horner spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 1st. He discussed the jobs outlook in Chatham County, Chatham County School’s One Chatham initiative, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Local Response to General Assembly, Vacant Commissioner Seat, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 1st. She discussed local response to the General Assembly’s session, the process for filling the vacant commissioner seat, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Innovators: The Midway Business Center
“The Innovators” is a monthly segment, presented by Town of Chapel Hill Economic Development, designed to shine a spotlight on innovators and entrepreneurs in our community. Tune in to 97.9 The Hill and check back on Chapelboro each month to learn about some incredible products and services with local ties, as well as the amazing people behind them!
