WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: How Manchester's Noelle Lambert survived Survivor

February 8th, 2023 — Tonight, after losing her leg in a freak accident, Manchester's Noelle Lambert set an American record for the 100 meters at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and now she's the first above-the-knee amputee to compete on the reality TV game show "Survivor." Karen Meyers sits down with Noelle and learns how she conquered strenuous challenges to outwit and outlast her competitors.
MANCHESTER, NH
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

