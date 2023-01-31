February 8th, 2023 — Tonight, after losing her leg in a freak accident, Manchester's Noelle Lambert set an American record for the 100 meters at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and now she's the first above-the-knee amputee to compete on the reality TV game show "Survivor." Karen Meyers sits down with Noelle and learns how she conquered strenuous challenges to outwit and outlast her competitors.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO