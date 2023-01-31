Slide 1 of 7: Thefts of catalytic converters continue to climb at an alarming rate, and the pandemic and its resulting economic issues have made their resale value rise even further. Aside from comprehensive insurance coverage and setting your alarm to its most sensitive setting, is there anything we vehicle owners can do to make sure we're not stuck with expensive repairs? Short answer: It depends.Catalytic converters are generally easy to access; it takes an average of three minutes for a thief to slide under a car or (especially) a truck and simply cut it out with a hacksaw or Sawzall. It's a crime of convenience. Hybrid vehicles are particularly vulnerable, because those cats utilize even more of the precious metals within. Aside from typical anti-theft best practices like parking in well-lit areas and setting the car alarm to its most sensitive option, there's not a lot most of us can do to stop cat converter theft. We can, however, make it a lot harder. Depending on the type of vehicle you own, there are several anti-theft devices on the market. Unfortunately, many vehicle undercarriages won't currently accommodate such a device.If you're a Toyota Prius driver, you're in luck. A few aftermarket companies have developed metal shields that easily bolt to the undercarriage of 2004-up Priuses—and even some late-model Tacoma pickups. Check out the selection of cat shields and covers below, as well as a couple of other suggestions: a device designed to "lock" your catalytic converter in place and a motion-sensitive alarm to sense when the cat itself it being messed with. Is one of these worth it for you? Most insurance policies don't cover cat theft—and because it's a model-specific, EPA-regulated emissions device, catalytic-converter replacement can cost thousands from your dealer. It's your call, but if we had a Prius, we'd definitely give a shield a shot.Watching a Catalytic Converter in Action Is Absolutely Mesmerizing.

5 DAYS AGO