ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A high school student was killed and four others were injured when a person opened fire over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, authorities said Monday.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, died at the scene of the shooting at the lounge Saturday night, Austin police said in a news release. Police said that the four other people who were shot were taken to hospitals.

Police said in the news release that they have identified a person of interest in the shooting and that the shooter “had prior history with one of the victims.” The suspect left the scene after the shooting, police said.

The school district in Jarrell, which is about 40 miles north of Austin, said in a statement Monday that the district was “profoundly saddened by the loss of one of our students.”

“He was a gifted student and athlete who made a lasting impression on our district,” the Jarrell Independent School District said in the statement.

The district said that counselors would be providing support to students and staff. The district said another student from the district was still hospitalized.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
KTRE

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect arrested in connection with 2017 road rage shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above, from Alfred Lockett's memorial, was published in 2017. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the road rage shooting death of a University of Texas employee in 2017. In 2017, Alfred...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed in North Austin

A man was shot and killed in north Austin early Thursday morning, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. TCSO said the call came in just before 1 a.m. and deputies responded to the scene at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. ALSO | Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl out...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man killed in early morning shooting on Wells Branch Parkway

AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a shooting on Wells Branch Parkway early Thursday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said at 12:56 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call of shots fired in the 3100 block of Wells Branch Parkway. Deputies discovered a man in his 20s had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead outside an apartment unit.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
TEMPLE, TX
KTSA

Three charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A federal grand jury in Austin recently returned an indictment charging a local man and two women with five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Court documents allege that David Lee Jr., 45, and Virginia Zepeda, 43, of...
AUSTIN, TX
getawaycouple.com

RV Stolen in Broad Daylight and on Camera in Austin

Having something stolen from you can leave you feeling dirty and somewhat violated. However, one RV owner recently posted on Reddit that his RV was taken. Imagine the owner’s surprise when he came looking for his camper and noticed it was missing. If we were the owner, we would likely have a few choice words for the thieves.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
TEMPLE, TX
YAHOO!

Round Rock woman found not guilty in shooting death of her husband

A Williamson County jury has found a Round Rock woman not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of her husband. Ty'Esha Tanner was found not guilty of murder in the death of her husband, 43-year-old Justin Silas, on Jan. 26, according to court records. One of her attorneys said the jury found she acted in self-defense.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

40-year-old woman killed by train in Waco

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department says a 40-year-old woman has died following a collision with a train on Monday, Jan. 30. According to police, emergency medical personnel and officers responded to the crash on South 32nd and Clay Avenue at about 6:48 p.m. Police say when they...
WACO, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy