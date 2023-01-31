ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

Wild Horses update: Gov. Burgum responds with letter to save the horses

By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baoxF_0kWlMzgd00

( KXNET ) — The fight to keep the wild horses at the Theodore Rosevelt National Park has caught the attention of many across our state.

From campaign advocates and horse specialists to state legislators, many are fighting to save them. Now, the office of the Governor has come forward to rein in the discussion.

Monday, Governor Doug Burgum held a conference and submitted a letter to the National Park Service. Not only did the governor show his support for the horses, but legislators from across the state voiced support as well.

Request denied for resolution extension for state legislators: TRNP Wild Horses

The state’s Department of Commerce, the Dickinson Convention and Visitors Bureau, and even the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation have all joined the Governor in the written request to support the wild horses and allow them to stay.

The submitted letter urges the park to maintain a herd of wild horses, stressing the tourism benefits, local economy, and history that they showcase to all.

“We do think that there is a way,” stated Governor Doug Burgum. “If this issue is about science, which the park says it is, then let’s work together to actually do the in-depth studies to understand the carrying capacities of 46,000 acres in the south unit and find a solution to balance wildlife with bison.”

State legislators are presenting a resolution to save the wild horses at TRNP

KX News has reached out to speak with the park’s deputy superintendent this week for further comment.

You can watch Governor Burgum’s conference on his Facebook page .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 3

Related
KFYR-TV

ND House votes down paid family leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Burgum urges National Park Service director to keep wild horses at Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum is urging National Park Service (NPS) Director Charles Sams to allow wild horses to remain at Theodore Roosevelt National Park (TRNP), stressing their importance to the state’s tourism industry and their deep historical and cultural connections to the park and Roosevelt himself. According to a press release, Burgum […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Statewide nonprofits gather at the state capitol to advocate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday at the Capitol, the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations hosted a nonprofit day, to educate, promote their organizations and connect statewide different charities and nonprofits. Nonprofit day allows different entities to advocate their mission and purpose to state legislators and others in our community. KX News spoke with executive […]
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
fergusnow.com

Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight

For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
KX News

Following the funds: tax credits for the CO2 pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In a hearing Wednesday at the Capitol, legislators gathered to discuss Senate bill 2383. The bill would remove the tax exemption for carbon pipelines that are getting the 45Q tax credit.  District 8’s Senator Jeffry Magrum says the bill is proposed to get questions answered for North Dakotans. Magrum does not believe […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Legislative tour guide extraordinaire

Bismarck, N.D. – “We’re all Americans and North Dakotans, but when you choose to take action, that can make a total difference,” said Marsha Lembke, 2023 legislative session tour guide. And taking action is exactly what Marsha Lembke did.Today she is the the tour guide for the 2023 legislative session, but her role in politics […]
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Groups say plan isn’t helping fish species in Montana

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists are suing U.S. wildlife officials in a bid to force federal protections for a rare, freshwater fish in Montana’s upper Missouri River Basin that’s suffered due to climate change and other pressures. The lawsuit over Arctic grayling was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Montana. The legal challenge comes […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy