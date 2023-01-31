Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
ATF report on legal guns getting into the wrong hands raise concerns over Florida constitutional carry bill
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - As Florida lawmakers potentially move toward ending concealed carry permit requirements, a report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released Thursday is shedding light on the number of legally purchased weapons used to commit crimes. According to the ATF report, 54% of guns recovered...
Florida Democrats fight to reclaim political relevance
Florida Democrats are scrambling to claw their way back from the brink of irrelevance after an unsparingly brutal midterm election cycle that saw some of the last vestiges of the party’s power in the Sunshine State slip away. Their challenges are steep. The Florida Democratic Party, now without a chair, has been mired in financial…
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
Florida moves one step closer to getting recreational marijuana
The proposal has cleared an initial hurdle to 2024 ballot
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
fox35orlando.com
Attorney: Florida 'constitutional carry' bill could lead to more 'stand your ground' cases
LAKE MARY, FL - One Central Florida attorney said he expects to see more "stand your ground" cases if a bill allowing concealed carry without a license were to pass in Florida. "If someone breaks into my house and I have a gun and I feel endangered, I can protect...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
Florida Constitutional Carry Gun Bill Gets Quick Hearing
The Florida House next week will move quickly on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses. The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will take up the bill (HB 543) during a Feb. 7 meeting, according
DeSantis promises to approve 6-week ‘heartbeat’ abortion, permitless carry in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Tallahassee event that he would sign a 6-week abortion ban, and permit-less carry, legislation into law for Florida.
cbs12.com
Two new bills aim to change unanimous vote in death penalty cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Potential changes could come to the death penalty in Florida. Two new bills being proposed would change the requirements for voting on the death penalty. SB 450 and HB 555 are the exact same bill filed in both the House and the Senate....
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —2.2.2023 —Rick Scott Stripped of Senate Committee—DeSantis Called a Racist (Again)—Rayner-Goolsby, Book, Rubio—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Senator Rick Scott continues to ruffle leadership feathers in the U.S. Senate. When Sen. Scott decided to challenge his party’s leadership, did he know that there would be repercussions for doing so?. We are sure...
click orlando
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
Florida Democrat agrees with DeSantis on AP African American history course: 'I think it's trash'
Bill Proctor, a Democrat politician from Florida who is African American, agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis that a proposed AP African American history course was not good.
floridabulldog.org
Florida’s red flag gun law enforced haphazardly five years after Parkland massacre inspired legislation, research shows
In 2018 Florida legislators — even the NRA posse — bowed to the urgent need for gun control after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: They passed minimal reforms including a red flag law. The law sanctions a violence-prevention strategy that allows state court judges...
‘Extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars’: DeSantis releases survey results on CRT, DEI in higher education
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said preliminary results of a survey conducted by Florida's Department of Education and state university system "revealed an extraordinary misuse of taxpayer dollars to promote a political agenda at the expense of academic focus."
Ron DeSantis targets diversity programs, tenured professors in "unhinged" attack on higher ed
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Taking aim yet again at higher education, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday proposed sweeping changes to the state's university system, including banning state funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and critical race theory education, as well as forcing tenured professors to undergo reviews at any time.
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today accused anti-gunners in Florida of “once again promoting hysteria” at the announcement of “Constitutional Carry” legislation, which would allow law-abiding Sunshine State residents to carry firearms for personal protection without having to obtain
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1