Bernville, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match

SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
SPRING GROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers earn 3rd straight trip to District 3 finals with 38-19 win over Chambersburg

SPRING GROVE — Central Dauphin and Chambersburg have been down this road plenty of times before, but this time went head-to-head Thursday night at Spring Grove with a spot in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championship match on the line. In a dual that flowed pretty closely to their matchup in the regular season, a match CD won 41-23, the Rams won nine of 13 individual bouts and advanced with a 38-19 victory.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg wrestlers outlast Boiling Springs in a grind to reach District 3 bronze medal match

SPRING GROVE — Chambersburg coach Matt Mentzer couldn’t blame his wrestlers for an emotional hangover Thursday night. The fifth-seeded Trojans had just put everything into a semifinal match with No. 1 Central Dauphin at the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships only to come up short, then had to turn around and try to find their way against Boiling Springs.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs

Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Wrestling roundup: Middletown, Waynesboro win; Line Mountain falls

172 – Gideon Fasanya (H) over Logan Benner 9-0; 189 – Joshua Mejia (H) over Edward Serrano – Fall; 215 - Shamoul Humphrey (H) – For; 285 – Joseph Gassert (MID) over Jayonn Lee – Fall; 107 – Cyrus Villarial (MID) over Kynelle Brown – Fall; 114 – Jazyiah Ferron (H) For; 121 - Avi Gonzalez (H) over Julian Brenner – Fall; 127 – Joshua Tlumach (MID) over Deysel Perez – Fall; 133 – Geno Corradi (Mid) - For; 139 – Travis Kramer (Mid) over Tyronne Narris – Fall; 145 – Adrian Corradi (Mid) over Jayden Reynolds – 12-5; 152 – Rha’kye Wise (Mid) over Lamont Randolph – 5-1; 160 – Shamaz Proctor (H) over Maverick Kramer – Fall.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick

Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer

Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton

Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home

Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police

A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
RED LION, PA
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

