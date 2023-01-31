Read full article on original website
Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match
SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
Central Dauphin wrestlers earn 3rd straight trip to District 3 finals with 38-19 win over Chambersburg
SPRING GROVE — Central Dauphin and Chambersburg have been down this road plenty of times before, but this time went head-to-head Thursday night at Spring Grove with a spot in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championship match on the line. In a dual that flowed pretty closely to their matchup in the regular season, a match CD won 41-23, the Rams won nine of 13 individual bouts and advanced with a 38-19 victory.
Chambersburg wrestlers outlast Boiling Springs in a grind to reach District 3 bronze medal match
SPRING GROVE — Chambersburg coach Matt Mentzer couldn’t blame his wrestlers for an emotional hangover Thursday night. The fifth-seeded Trojans had just put everything into a semifinal match with No. 1 Central Dauphin at the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships only to come up short, then had to turn around and try to find their way against Boiling Springs.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball schedule for Feb. 3, 2023
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m. Altoona at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Nolan Gilbert, JD Hunter lead Cumberland Valley past Central York
MECHANICSBURG — Nolan Gilbert has had a lot on his plate the last two weeks, but Thursday just might have showed he can handle it and help the Cumberland Valley Eagles continue to soar. As short-handed CV missed the presence of seniors Dylan Levis and Jackson Boone due to...
Chambersburg’s Shea Makosy planning to play two sports in college
Shea Makosy’s college pick was different than most. That’s because the Chambersburg senior said Thursday he plays to play two sports — football and lacrosse — at the next level with Lebanon Valley College. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Cumberland Valley heads back to District 3 Team Wrestling semis with wins over Red Land, Boiling Springs
Cumberland Valley’s Mason Wickerham had the clock working against him late in his 121-pound bout in the quarterfinals at the District 3 Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. He was also on the wrong end of a tough call from the official, a locked hands with 23 seconds remaining against Boiling Springs’ Luke Magnani that left him facing a 6-4 deficit.
Central Dauphin celebrates five football players headed to next level
Despite a challenging 2022 football season, Central Dauphin had plenty to celebrate Wednesday during National Signing Day. One of the state’s most respected programs will send five players to the college ranks, and all were recognized by family, friends and teammates inside the school’s library.
Wrestling roundup: Middletown, Waynesboro win; Line Mountain falls
172 – Gideon Fasanya (H) over Logan Benner 9-0; 189 – Joshua Mejia (H) over Edward Serrano – Fall; 215 - Shamoul Humphrey (H) – For; 285 – Joseph Gassert (MID) over Jayonn Lee – Fall; 107 – Cyrus Villarial (MID) over Kynelle Brown – Fall; 114 – Jazyiah Ferron (H) For; 121 - Avi Gonzalez (H) over Julian Brenner – Fall; 127 – Joshua Tlumach (MID) over Deysel Perez – Fall; 133 – Geno Corradi (Mid) - For; 139 – Travis Kramer (Mid) over Tyronne Narris – Fall; 145 – Adrian Corradi (Mid) over Jayden Reynolds – 12-5; 152 – Rha’kye Wise (Mid) over Lamont Randolph – 5-1; 160 – Shamaz Proctor (H) over Maverick Kramer – Fall.
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino locks in his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Ridge Crispino said Wednesday he has locked in his college home. The 6-foot-1, 265 pounder said on signing day that he plans to play at Cal U (Pa.). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “The campus is a perfect fit for...
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Pa. High School Football Podcast: Former Harrisburg standout QB Yahmir Wilkerson talks life after football
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report PennLive’s Nebiy Esayas was joined by former Harrisburg High quarterback, Yahmir Wilkerson, who shared his story about what life has been like after his high school career concluded. Wilkerson passed for 2,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions...
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer
Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Classmates of deceased, former Harrisburg guard Haiishen McIntyre honor legacy with scholarship presented to Karl Singleton
Haiishen McIntyre was the model student-athlete. The 2012 Harrisburg High graduate got straight A’s in the classroom, was actively involved in clubs and organizations, and he was a standout basketball player for the Cougars where he averaged 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and five assists per game as a senior, finishing his career with 1,186 points.
Two eastern Pa. school districts announce delayed openings on Super Bowl Monday
Young Philadelphia area football fans will likely stay up way past their scheduled bedtimes on Sunday, Feb. 12, when their beloved Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The majority of those Eagle fans are bound to be sleep-deprived and cranky when the alarm...
Teen boy missing from Cumberland County home
Lower Allen Township police are looking for a teenage boy who has been missing for several weeks. Jaden Dunn first went missing Jan. 16 from Cedar Cliff High School, police said. However, Dunn returned to school and was reported missing again Jan. 23, after he took off running when a...
Schwenksville Man Shoots Hawk — Easy, PETA, He Took Its Picture at Central Perkiomen Valley Park
Andrew Williams' photo of a hawk in a winter snow squall, taken at Central Perkiomen Valley Park. Photographer Andrew Williams of Schwenksville recently posted photos he snapped at Central Perkiomen Valley Park on Fstoppers, an online, worldwide resource for camera professionals. “We’ve lived in Montgomery County since 1980,” he wrote....
Vehicle drives through wall of central Pa. high school: police
A Honda drove through a wall at Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday night, according to police. Officers were dispatched to the school at 9:22 p.m., and found a silver Honda sedan that was through a wall, police said. The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school...
Mifflin Community Days announce location change for 47th annual festival
The Greater Governor Mifflin League has announced a new location for its 47th annual Community Days festival. The full week event will take place on the campus of the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. Event organizers say the change in location is due to construction on the High School Campus. The...
