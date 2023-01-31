ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyncote, PA

PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick

Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
WYNCOTE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Extra security planned at Overbrook High School dismissal after shooting nearby

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school, just before 8:30 a.m.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy Chief of Communications/Spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate

Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

