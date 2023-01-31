Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
Bishop McDevitt’s Kade Werner makes his college pick
Kade Werner proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile and productive players across the past couple seasons. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. And that is something the Bishop McDevitt linebacker hopes to keep going at the next level after committing...
Kentucky-bound Camden stars D.J. Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw finalists for Naismith
The Kentucky-bound Camden High School duo of Aaron Bradshaw and D.J. Wagner have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year, awarded annually by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Fellow Kentucky commit Justin Edwards of Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was also named a finalist. The three...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham proudly returns to the Super Bowl, an event that ‘changed my life’ in 2018
PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Graham posed at his locker with a green and white Kangol cap clashing with a Starter jacket featuring bright shades of pink and blue woven underneath a Super Bowl emblem. The impromptu color combination may have been a bit ambitious, but the longest-tenured Eagles player is...
Jalen Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl matchup with Mahomes
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Graham laughed as he recalled all the doubters who rushed him during the offseason and blurted out the same question — the main concern, really — about the state of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. “What’s Jalen going to do?” said Graham, the strip-sacking...
Two eastern Pa. school districts announce delayed openings on Super Bowl Monday
Young Philadelphia area football fans will likely stay up way past their scheduled bedtimes on Sunday, Feb. 12, when their beloved Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The majority of those Eagle fans are bound to be sleep-deprived and cranky when the alarm...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say
The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend. A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Student injured in drive-by shooting on way to school in Philadelphia's Overbrook section
Police say a 15-year-old male was shot at 61st and Jefferson streets prompting a lockdown at nearby Overbook High School.
Extra security planned at Overbrook High School dismissal after shooting nearby
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An Overbrook High School student was hospitalized after more than 30 shots were fired in a shooting that locked down the school Tuesday morning, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.The 15-year-old student was shot at 61st and Jefferson Streets, about three and a half blocks from the school, just before 8:30 a.m.Thirty-two shots were fired and the boy was shot in the arm and in the thigh. He is a ninth grader at Overbrook, School District of Philadelphia Deputy Chief of Communications/Spokesperson Monique Braxton said.The student was with another student when a car rounded a...
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate
Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
