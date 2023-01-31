ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

4 injured in Liberty Township school bus crash

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Three students were hurt, and a man was left with life-threatening injuries after a school bus crash in Liberty Township on Monday.

The crash occurred in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township, according to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to initial reports, a Lakota school bus and a silver Nissan Altima were involved in the crash. The bus had 48 students and one driver on board.

Man accused of causing fatal Huber Heights crash pleads not guilty

The Nissan was occupied by one male driver, who was entrapped in the vehicle. The driver had mechanically extricated and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the school bus was not injured. Three students reported injuries. Of the three, two were treated at the scene and released to their parents, the release states.

One student was transported to Cincinnati Children Liberty Township campus with minor injuries.

No further details about the crash are available at this time.

