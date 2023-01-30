ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remembering Jamie Houghton

James R. “Jamie” R. Houghton, a former member of the Harvard Corporation who had deep Harvard roots, died at age 86 on Dec. 20. Houghton’s grandfather, father, brothers, and several other relatives attended the University, and the Houghton Library opened in 1942 with a donation from his cousin Arthur ’29.
Brenda Tindal named inaugural FAS chief campus curator

Brenda Tindal will be the first chief campus curator for Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, announced today. Tindal starts Feb. 13. In her message to the FAS community, Gay called Tindal “a dynamic and collaborative arts...
John Bayley Fox Jr., who helped shape modern Harvard, dies at 86

John Bayley Fox Jr. ’59, who helped open Harvard’s doors to women and people of color from 1967 until he retired in 2007, died Nov. 27, 2022, after a long illness. He was 86. Beginning as director of the Office of Career Services, a position he held until...
