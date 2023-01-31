Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Biden administration takes another step toward advancing a controversial oil drilling project in Alaska
The Interior Department took a critical step toward advancing the controversial Willow oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope.
Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear
Union cites “importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry” as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down The post Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear appeared first on Columbia Insight. Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear was first posted on January 31, 2023 at 10:32 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone and NCDE grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution
Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to “keep their hands off” the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years. “To make America great again […] The post Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources
Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Draft review: DEQ finds few impacts of proposed Missoula junkyard
A draft analysis of an automotive wrecking yard proposed for property near the Missoula airport found the facility would have little impact on the environment or aesthetic values in the area.
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California described how states could conserve between 1 million and nearly 2 million acre feet of water through new cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead, a key reservoir. Its plan did not account for water lost to evaporation and during transportation — a move sought by the other states that would mean big...
California floated cutting major Southwest cities off Colorado River water before touching its agriculture supply, sources say
The proposal came in a closed-door meeting between states that was focused on achieving unprecedented water cuts to save the Colorado River -- a system that overall provides water and electricity to more than 40 million people in the West -- people familiar with the talks told CNN.
Indian Child Welfare Act would protect future generations, advocates say
A bill to cement existing federal protections in state law for Native American children, families and tribal nations navigating child welfare proceedings received broad support from Indigenous child welfare advocates during a packed hearing Wednesday at the Montana Legislature. House Bill 317, sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder,...
Bill would force Montana cities to allow smaller home lots
A bill heard Tuesday at the Montana Legislature aims to increase the number of modestly priced homes available to Montana residents by reining in the power of city and town governments to require that new homes be built on properties of a certain size. House Bill 337, sponsored by Rep....
Bill would outlaw physician-assisted death, reversing Montana’s current practice
Robert Baxter wanted to die, and he needed a physician’s help. He and another terminally ill man challenged the right to obtain medical help in a legal fight that wound its way to the Montana Supreme Court. He died the day the Montana Supreme Court decided his legal case. His daughter testified on Wednesday that […] The post Bill would outlaw physician-assisted death, reversing Montana’s current practice appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradopolitics.com
Six-state solution to Colorado River crisis could end up saving hydropower in the West — or in court
The proposal submitted by six of the seven states on the Colorado River could offer a path forward on saving hydropower at two dams and the West's $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. But without agreement from California — the largest water user on the Colorado — the proposal could fall flat....
Trust, perception and Montana elections
Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
