Montana State

Columbia Insight

Fate of massive Washington aluminum plant remains unclear

Union cites "importance of preserving domestic aluminum industry" as Alcoa attempts to quash rumors of tear down
FERNDALE, WA
Daily Montanan

Citizens rally at Montana Capitol, demand lawmakers keep hands off state Constitution

Montanans packed the rotunda at the state Capitol on Wednesday calling for lawmakers to "keep their hands off" the state Constitution — in part, they said, because Republican legislators this session have so far requested as many amendment proposals as have been referred to voters over the past 50 years.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources

Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts

California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California described how states could conserve between 1 million and nearly 2 million acre feet of water through new cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead, a key reservoir. Its plan did not account for water lost to evaporation and during transportation — a move sought by the other states that would mean big...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill would outlaw physician-assisted death, reversing Montana’s current practice

Robert Baxter wanted to die, and he needed a physician's help. He and another terminally ill man challenged the right to obtain medical help in a legal fight that wound its way to the Montana Supreme Court. He died the day the Montana Supreme Court decided his legal case. His daughter testified on Wednesday
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Trust, perception and Montana elections

Earlier this month, lawmakers on the Legislature’s House State Administration Committee took one of their first deep dives into the hot-button issue of how Montana runs its elections. The bill in question, House Bill 172, would give county commissioners the option of adding a countywide race to their post-election audit. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, framed the proposal as an extra quality-control measure for counties that conduct their elections with electronic vote tabulators. And he made the motivation behind the measure abundantly clear.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Helena, MT
