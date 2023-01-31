Read full article on original website
Thayer Central cancels school Wednesday as threat investigation continues
HEBRON, NE — Students and staff at a southeast Nebraska school district will continue to not go to school as authorities investigate a threat made against the district late last week. Thayer Central Community Schools has announced on its social media they will not have classes Wednesday. It's the...
Thayer Central to reopen Thursday, NSP reveals details of investigation
HEBRON, NE — After three days away from campus due to a received threat, students at a southeast Nebraska school district will be back in class tomorrow. Thayer Central Community Schools announced Wednesday afternoon it will reopen Thursday as an investigation into the threat by the Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff's Office winds up.
Beatrice YMCA honors donors Thursday night
BEATRICE - The Beatrice YMCA took an evening to thank its donors. Allison Leonard, head of the Beatrice Y, calls it a night to say honor those who helped transform the YMCA into a modern workout and health facility. "We're recognizing the people that made this whole thing happen," Leonard...
Fairbury and Jansen Fire Departments Battle Thursday Night Fire
FAIRBURY - Fire Crews from Fairbury and Jansen responded to a structure fire Thursday night in rural Jefferson County. According to Fairbury Rural Fire Assistant Chief Judd Stewart, the initial call went out Thursday night shortly after 8 of a fully involved garage fire two and a half miles south of Jansen. Because they have an automatic aid agreement in place, Jansen fire was immediately requested for mutual aid as well.
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away
BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
Guests return to Crossroads Mission Avenue after burst pipe caused month-long shut down
HASTINGS, NE — Today, Daniel Buller cracks a light smile when he walks into the electrical room in the basement of Crossroads Mission Avenue in Hastings. But it was this room that kicked off the month from hell for the homeless shelter’s executive director. It started on Christmas.
Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell
BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
Bond set at $3M in York murder case
YORK, Neb. -- Bond has been set at $3 million for a York man accused of murdering his wife. Forty-seven-year-old Bart Beutler is charged with first-degree murder and multiple felony weapon counts, stemming from a shooting Monday in which Beutler's wife Stacie was killed. According to court documents, Beutler told...
Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day
BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
Southern Nebraska Conference semifinals set for Thursday
GENEVA, NE — Each Southern Nebraska Conference (SNC) tournament bracket is down to four team vying for the championship. The boys and girls divisions whittled down the fields during Tuesday's quarterfinal games. In the girls bracket, the No. 3 Thayer Central Titans defeated the No. 6 David City Scouts...
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
Beatrice splits Tuesday doubleheader with rival Titans
FIRTH - Beatrice boys and girls basketball both took on Norris in Firth on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange fell to the Titans 52-30, while the Orangemen rolled to a 55-38 win. The Lady Orange got out to a 7-1 lead in the first two minutes of the ball game, but the rest of the first half did not go the way of Beatrice. The Lady Orange 20-5 to end the first half and trailed by eight after the first sixteen minutes. Norris then used their size and zone defense to disrupt much of Beatrice's offensive flow, cruising to the win in the second half.
