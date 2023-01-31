FIRTH - Beatrice boys and girls basketball both took on Norris in Firth on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange fell to the Titans 52-30, while the Orangemen rolled to a 55-38 win. The Lady Orange got out to a 7-1 lead in the first two minutes of the ball game, but the rest of the first half did not go the way of Beatrice. The Lady Orange 20-5 to end the first half and trailed by eight after the first sixteen minutes. Norris then used their size and zone defense to disrupt much of Beatrice's offensive flow, cruising to the win in the second half.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO