CoconutJoe
3d ago
If they had done their job right in the first place, they wouldn’t have put all those people through total agony for the last year or two. Fire them all and start over!
Kim Maurer
3d ago
Knew alot of people who wouldn't even look for work because the State of Arizona was paying them more in unemployment benefits then what a job would pay them.It sure wasn't fair to the people who worked through the whole pandemic getting paid lower wages, while unemployed people reaped the rewards of all the free money the State was giving out for free 🙄.It wasn't a fair deal to all those who worked
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’
A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment. The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
fox10phoenix.com
No more political signs in Arizona? Lawmaker introduces bill to restrict them on public property
PHOENIX - There’s a bill proposed at the Arizona state capitol that looks to ban political signs on public property, you know, the ones that cover just about every major corner during an election cycle?. The bill, SB 1116, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser. He admits, he...
Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting
Arizona Republicans have taken another step in their attempt to completely overhaul elections in the Grand Canyon State, with a proposed bill that would force hand counts in the state’s elections, a practice that elections experts say would be logistically impossible. The measure to ban votes from being counted with electronic tabulators — equipment used […] The post Republicans try again to force ‘impossible’ hand counts of elections and a return to precinct voting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
Arizona House advances bill to ensure 'Do-Not-Call' list will block spam texts
PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are advancing legislation that would allow residents to opt out of getting junk text messages. House Bill 2498 would revise the rules governing Arizona's Do-Not-Call registry by allowing the list to apply to text messages in addition to phone calls. Current law states that anyone...
KOLD-TV
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
knau.org
New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities
The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
yumadailynews.com
Shipping containers on Arizona-Mexico border will be removed
PHOENIX -- The shipping container wall along side the Arizona-Mexico border have been set to be removed this week. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, or DEMA, says, “unless something unexpected happens, the last of the shipping containers along the border in Cochise County should be removed by the end of the week.”
Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric
Harrison knew when he was five that he was different, but he didn’t have the words to explain why he belonged in the boy’s restroom, and not forced into the girl’s. When he came out as trans in middle school, his classmates reacted with threats of assault. Being able to use the right bathroom then […] The post Arizona considers a doomed GOP bathroom bill, advocates warn of harm from continued anti-trans rhetoric appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KSLTV
Food stamp fraud victims could be reimbursed due to new federal funding
OREM, Utah – In early January, Brian Lickey discovered someone was using his food stamps card for a spending spree in Arizona. “There are charges that landed within seconds or less than of each other,” Lickey said. The dozens of transactions quickly drained Lickey’s entire benefits balance in...
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
kawc.org
Arizona Republican lawmakers don't want cities to tax residential rentals and grocery store food
PHOENIX --Arizona lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food. The votes Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee came despite objections from mayors and lobbyists for the majority of communities that have the levies. They told senators that their budgets are dependent on these revenues.
arizonasuntimes.com
Moderate GOP PAC Spent Only $700,000 of $1.8 Million Raised Helping Republican Candidates
The Republican Legislative Victory Fund (RLVF), a PAC supporting moderate Republicans, posted its end-of-year campaign finance report recently, and of $1.8 million raised, only about $700,000 was spent on independent expenditures (IEs) to support candidates. Almost all of that was spent during the last 15 days of the general election, which Arizona Free Enterprise Club President Scot Mussi told The Arizona Sun Times was well after many of the strongest attacks came against Republican candidates in September.
iheart.com
Hobbs Can't Answer Why She Stopped Executions, Gets Bailed Out By Staffer
Here is more proof racist Katie Hobbs didn't win the election. She can't think for herself. Watch her not be able to answer why she stopped executions in Arizona and watch her eyes bug as reporters follow up with questions. Katie had to get bailed out by a staffer. She is so dumb.
Local nonprofit working to help babies, parents in opioid withdrawals
It’s an addiction so deadly, one pill can kill. Fentanyl exposure is on the rise in Arizona and the Banner Poison Control Center is seeing an increase.
arizonasuntimes.com
Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election
The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
roselawgroupreporter.com
No one’s rights get hurt when we disclose who really bought that campaign ad
Opinion: A new Arizona law was written to surgically target major donors who fund campaign ads. And for good reason. Arizona voters want a fuller picture of who is funding campaign ads. The “dark money” apologists are at it once again. They have been relentlessly attacking Proposition 211,...
Future of Arizona's desalination dreams dashed by Sonora's governor
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses away from wolves
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable to...
