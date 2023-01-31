Syracuse Football's 2023 Schedule Revealed

Syracuse football's 2023 schedule was released as part of the ACC's schedule reveal Monday night. While the opponents were previously known, the dates and order was not. The schedule is as follows:

Note: All caps denotes home game in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Saturday, September 2nd: COLGATE

Saturday, September 9th: WESTERN MICHIGAN

Saturday, September 16th: at Purdue

Saturday, September 23rd: ARMY

Saturday, September 30th: CLEMSON

Saturday, October 7th: at North Carolina

Saturday, October 14th: at Florida State

Saturday, October 21st: Bye Week

Thursday, October 26th: at Virginia Tech

Friday, November 3rd: BOSTON COLLEGE

Saturday, November 11th: Pittsburgh (at Yankee Stadium)

Saturday, November 18th: at Georgia Tech

Saturday, November 25th: WAKE FOREST

The Orange was expected to win three or four games in 2022 but exceeded those expectations by racing out to a 6-0 start before finishing the season 7-5 and earning a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl. Syracuse lost to Minnesota in that postseason game to finish 7-6.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse football, which has lost both of its coordinators (Robert Anae and Tony White) and multiple assistants to other programs (Nick Monroe, Mike Schmidt and Chip West). At the same time, the Orange has found replacements in Jason Beck, Rocky Long, Travis Fisher, Nunzio Campinale and Steve Farmer.

