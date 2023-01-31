Three Volunteers Set For Big Senior Bowl Weeks

The Reese's Senior Bowl allows top prospects to work with NFL coaches; three Tennessee Volunteers will benefit from that this week.

NFL scouts are fully locked in on the predraft process. Only one game is left in the 2022 season, meaning most teams are looking ahead and focused on roster construction.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a landmark in the NFL offseason calendar . Coaches get hands-on opportunities with prospects, learn measurements and fits, and discuss potential trade partnerships during the week.

Big Senior Bowl performances have propelled many players up several rounds. When teams get a look at you in competitive settings against some of the best players in the draft, you can convince them you are better than your initial evaluation.

Three Tennessee Volunteers will partake in the week's festivities: quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and defensive lineman Byron Young. While they should all be top-100 picks, they can still stand to make more money from a big week.

Hooker won't participate in any on-field drills but gets to showcase his mental side. NFL franchises value a quarterback that can make strong, decisive decisions in all areas. They already know Hendon Hooker, the quarterback, but want to know Hendon Hooker, the person, is like.

Young has the highest draft stock of these three. ESPN's Mel Kiper recently mocked Young as a first-round draft pick , though he isn't a consensus first-rounder at this point.

Wright may have the most to gain from a strong week . Several analysts have him as their No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, but others don't have him in their three-round mock drafts.

He has the size, athleticism, pedigree, and leadership qualities necessary to become a plus tackle in the NFL. Wright needs an excellent week for his stock to match his potential, but that is what these all-star games are for.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .