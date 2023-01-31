ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Three Volunteers Set For Big Senior Bowl Weeks

By Evan Crowell
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjsNU_0kWlKdId00

The Reese's Senior Bowl allows top prospects to work with NFL coaches; three Tennessee Volunteers will benefit from that this week.

NFL scouts are fully locked in on the predraft process. Only one game is left in the 2022 season, meaning most teams are looking ahead and focused on roster construction.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a landmark in the NFL offseason calendar . Coaches get hands-on opportunities with prospects, learn measurements and fits, and discuss potential trade partnerships during the week.

Big Senior Bowl performances have propelled many players up several rounds. When teams get a look at you in competitive settings against some of the best players in the draft, you can convince them you are better than your initial evaluation.

Three Tennessee Volunteers will partake in the week's festivities: quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and defensive lineman Byron Young. While they should all be top-100 picks, they can still stand to make more money from a big week.

Hooker won't participate in any on-field drills but gets to showcase his mental side. NFL franchises value a quarterback that can make strong, decisive decisions in all areas. They already know Hendon Hooker, the quarterback, but want to know Hendon Hooker, the person, is like.

Young has the highest draft stock of these three. ESPN's Mel Kiper recently mocked Young as a first-round draft pick , though he isn't a consensus first-rounder at this point.

Wright may have the most to gain from a strong week . Several analysts have him as their No. 1 offensive tackle in the class, but others don't have him in their three-round mock drafts.

He has the size, athleticism, pedigree, and leadership qualities necessary to become a plus tackle in the NFL. Wright needs an excellent week for his stock to match his potential, but that is what these all-star games are for.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans already has OC, DC candidates in mind

DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, and now his next task will be building out his coaching staff. It sounds like he has an offensive coordinator in mind, and it’s not surprising that he may be raiding the 49ers’ coaching staff.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime ESPN College Football Personality Joins Fox Sports

A former ESPN college football analyst has officially joined FOX Sports.  Chris Fallica, who's known as "The Bear" to a lot of college football fans, joined the network on Wednesday afternoon. He even went on Colin Cowherd's show, The Herd to give an idea of what he will be doing for the ...
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor announces top 7 schools

Greensboro (N.C) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 7 schools Wednesday morning. The list includes Cincinnati, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and. Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 311 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
GREENSBORO, NC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Big Personal News

ESPN host Laura Rutledge had exciting news to share on social media this Wednesday. It turns out her family will welcome a new member this spring.  "Some more news today...Reese enters her big sister era in May," Rutledge tweeted.  Rutledge shared a video of Reese saying she has a baby ...
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols player lands with SEC rival

A former Tennessee Vols player is sticking around in the SEC. Wide receiver DeAngelo Gibbs is reportedly transferring from Tennessee to South Carolina. Gibbs, a former four-star recruit, originally transferred to Tennessee from Georgia ahead of the 2019 season. Gibbs, who was a safety at Georgia before moving to wide...
NASHVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy