Suncoast burn unit receives prestigious verification
Manatee County (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 – HCA Florida Blake Hospital has earned verification from the American Burn Association. Last year the hospital treated more than 200 in-patient burn victims, and more than 1,000 outpatients each month. Besides the outstanding treatment, to earn this prestigious verification, hospital caregivers must go through a rigorous process that includes on-site visits, interviews, and inspections.
New board ousts New College president in 1st meeting
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 31, 2023 - A monumental meeting at New College of Florida Tuesday as the new board of trustee members, a majority of whom were appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month, made a big splash in their first official business. They decided to terminate New...
Ban on retail pet sales reversed by Manatee County Commission
A reversal Tuesday to the ban on retail cat and dog sales. The Manatee County Commissioners made the reversal on a ban that was approved in August 2021 in a four to three vote, following years of advocacy by pet lovers concerned about the store's alleged link to puppy mills.
Delay in plans to re-erect confederate monument causes debate in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County Commissioner’s postponed their planned talks for the return of a confederate statue which was initially on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. “Do not erect a monument that glorifies hate," said Tina Chock, during public comment. The monument, bearing the names of Robert E....
Local orchestra called Strings Con Brio needs a rehearsal space
A rapidly growing local Sarasota orchestra called Strings Con Brio is being forced to find a new rehearsal space, and they need your help. The non-profit orchestra, which was founded in 2015, started with 8 musicians. The orchestra has grown to more than 60 players. Kenneth Bowermeister, conductor, says they...
2023 Bradenton River Regatta contest form
The Bradenton Area River Regatta races back to the Suncoast Saturday, February 11th at the Riverwalk in Bradenton. There will be 11 winners selected. The first winner selected will win The Grand Prize, and receive a pair (2) Regatta VIP Saturday afternoon concert passes (including food and beverage and complementary beer. ( tax and gratuity are not included), two (2) official racing jackets, a one night stay at The Marriott Riverwalk in Bradenton (02/11/2023 only).
Lane closures for Gulfstream roundabout begin Feb. 1
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 31, 2023 - Despite the fact that the new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue in Sarasota is open, work is still being done to complete everything that the project encompasses. With that being said, FDOT has alerted SNN that lane closures will begin Wednesday,...
7 Bradenton men facing 1st degree murder charges
A 28-year-old was injured after multiple people fired 60 shots into a Bradenton home. He died on Tuesday. So far, 7 people have been charged with first degree murder charges. “They planned to rob, they brought weapons to the scene, a shooting occurred as a result of that robbery, that elevates it to first degree murder,” said Captain Brian Thiers with Bradenton Police Department.
Thunder by the Bay kicks off events with 'Taste of the Thunder' tequila tasting
SARASOTA - The annual series of events leading up to Thunder by the Bay have returned to the Suncoast! And Downtown Sarasota got a taste of the thunder, with no chaser, Wednesday night!. “Tequila pairing and tasting, four course meal, four course tequila..." said Cask and Ale SRQ General Manager,...
Venice's Quay Washington, Keyon Sears commit to Ferris State
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Two more members of Venice's football roster announced their collegiate commitments in recent days, where they'll continue being teammates at the next level. Jaquavious Washington and Keyon Sears are Big Rapids, Michigan bound as both have committed to play at the next level at Ferris State University. Both announced their commitments on their respective Twitters, joining the Division-II powerhouse.
Sarasota's Maddox Marchbank commits to Towson
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Sarasota High defensive lineman, offensive lineman and long-snapper, Maddox Marchbank is headed north as he has committed to FCS program, Towson University. Marchbank has been a solid contributor starting on both sides of the ball for the Sailors. Marchbank joins a Towson Tigers squad that finished last...
Woodie to be HC of Bethune-Cookman
DAYTONA BEACH (SNN TV) Feb. 2, 2023 - A former Suncoast high school football player and coach is set to become the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. Raymond Woodie, Jr. announced on his Twitter page that he has accepted the job at Bethune-Cookman, one of the historically black colleges and universities.
Venice Football well represented on National Signing Day
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Another round of National Signing Day is in the books, as several Suncoast schools took part in today's festivities including the Venice Indians. 13 of Venice's finest signed their letters-of-intent earlier today, including four of the Indians football State Champion runner-ups. Along with four football signees, four...
Trenton Kintigh flips to ODU, Brooks Bentley commits to Wingate
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Trenton Kintigh, who had previously committed to Wofford, will sign with Old Dominion, and Brooks Bentley has committed to Division-II power, Wingate University. Kintigh played in only 9 games for the Indians last season, accruing 73 total tackles and 5 tackles for a loss. Bentley completed 147...
