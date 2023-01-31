The Bradenton Area River Regatta races back to the Suncoast Saturday, February 11th at the Riverwalk in Bradenton. There will be 11 winners selected. The first winner selected will win The Grand Prize, and receive a pair (2) Regatta VIP Saturday afternoon concert passes (including food and beverage and complementary beer. ( tax and gratuity are not included), two (2) official racing jackets, a one night stay at The Marriott Riverwalk in Bradenton (02/11/2023 only).

