JUCO DE Chooses Big 12 Rival Over West Virginia

The Mountaineers lose out on some defensive help.

Monday evening, junior college defensive end Jefferson Adam (6'4", 240 lbs) announced that he has committed to Iowa State. Adam chose the Cyclones over West Virginia and California.

Adam spent three days in Morgantown last week for an official visit and came away impressed with what the program had to offer.

"Coach Jackson called me and offered. Coach Moore came to visit me and we had a great conversation. I was honestly just grateful because it was my first Power Five offer. I've always been interested in West Virginia and actually tried contacting the coaches before. I just thank God for the opportunity."

Adam has some positional flexibility with the ability to play defensive end or outside linebacker. He played safety during his high school days in Ypsilanti, Michigan but moved down into the front seven as he grew into his frame. Although he's only played one year up front, the potential is there for him to develop into a quality every-down pass rusher, especially with his 6'10" wingspan and powerful hands.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

