A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO