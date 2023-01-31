ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada

Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
NEVADA STATE
gtgazette.com

Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels

Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras last month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast

Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
WYOMING STATE
mynews4.com

Fertility control program reducing Virginia Range wild horse population

Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Programs designed to manage and protect Nevada's wild horse population are successful, according to data from the American Wild Horse Campaign. There are about three thousand wild horses in the Virginia Range. Their habitat of sagebrush surrounded by volcanic rock is small, and that's why organizations like AWHC are aiming to reduce the herd's population over time.
RENO, NV
Hyperallergic

Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
KOLO TV Reno

Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
12 News

California is lone holdout in Colorado river water plan

PHOENIX — California is the lone absence in a multi-state plan to address massive cuts to Colorado River water that the federal government has mandated. The Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that rely on Colorado River water -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- to come up with a plan to cut between two and four million acre-feet of water. An acre-foot of water is about the amount of water three homes use in a year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fresnoalliance.com

Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever

Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Current

The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the Nevada Current reported earlier this week, in a month, on March 2, a state economic development agency is scheduled to vote on giving Tesla new, additional tax breaks. Under Nevada economic development law, the agency may have no choice but to approve the “abatements.” And then a state where education, health, transit and […] The post The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Survey Results Show State of Hunger in Northern NV

A recent survey offers insight into the challenges with hunger many Nevada families are facing on a daily basis. The "Feeding Our Community" survey from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada found about half of its clients sometimes have to choose between food and transportation. One in three chooses between paying for food or medical bills.
NEVADA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

When it Comes to Booze Some Idaho Neighbors Knock Them Back

A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
IDAHO STATE

