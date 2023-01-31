Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
KOLO TV Reno
Where to see the ‘Green Comet’ in Northern Nevada
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
gtgazette.com
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels
Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras last month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
eenews.net
History emerges as Lake Mead recedes
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
Drought levels look to be improving but not enough to get out of drought
All of Eastern Idaho is seeing precipitation above normal which is helping us to recover from our previous years of drought.
Pacific storm train to resume along West Coast
Pacific storms will once again reach the West Coast of the United States after a hiatus over the last couple of weeks. AccuWeather forecasters say that the upcoming storms won’t pack quite the same punch as storms in early January. A change in the weather pattern will bring more...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Keeps The Lights On, But Western Grid Reliability A Growing Problem
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drought conditions across the West, heat waves and forest fires — as well as an increasing electrification of transportation, appliances and residential heat — are placing greater demands on the grid. Because of the interconnectedness of the grid in...
mynews4.com
Fertility control program reducing Virginia Range wild horse population
Reno, Nev. (KRNV) — Programs designed to manage and protect Nevada's wild horse population are successful, according to data from the American Wild Horse Campaign. There are about three thousand wild horses in the Virginia Range. Their habitat of sagebrush surrounded by volcanic rock is small, and that's why organizations like AWHC are aiming to reduce the herd's population over time.
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
6-state plan for Colorado River water falls far short of what’s needed, conservationists say
Conservation groups criticized states and the federal government for "an agreement that fails to meaningfully reduce" water consumption as a Tuesday deadline for a plan arrived.
KOLO TV Reno
Single digit temperatures impact cars and trucks
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Temperatures are on the way up over the next few days. Expect occasional clouds. A system will bring breezy weather Thursday afternoon, with some Sierra snow showers Thursday night. A stronger storm will move into the region over the weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
aspenpublicradio.org
Six states agree on a proposal for Colorado River cutbacks, California has a counter
Six of the seven states that use water from the Colorado River have agreed on a proposal to leave more water in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. California, which has the largest and oldest water rights in the region, was the lone holdout. The proposal was sent to...
California is lone holdout in Colorado river water plan
PHOENIX — California is the lone absence in a multi-state plan to address massive cuts to Colorado River water that the federal government has mandated. The Bureau of Reclamation told the seven states that rely on Colorado River water -- Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and California -- to come up with a plan to cut between two and four million acre-feet of water. An acre-foot of water is about the amount of water three homes use in a year.
fresnoalliance.com
Central Valley Groundwater Sinking Faster Than Ever
Aquifers in the Central Valley are being depleted at an ever-increasing rate according to a study recently published online by the prestigious Nature magazine. The research looked at two decades of data collected from on-the-ground measurements combined with remote sensing data gathered from satellite surveillance. The stunning scientific paper documents...
The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As the Nevada Current reported earlier this week, in a month, on March 2, a state economic development agency is scheduled to vote on giving Tesla new, additional tax breaks. Under Nevada economic development law, the agency may have no choice but to approve the “abatements.” And then a state where education, health, transit and […] The post The legislature’s 1st job should be stopping a 2nd Tesla giveaway appeared first on Nevada Current.
Is Lake Mead Filling Back Up?
While Lake Mead's water levels have increased by a few feet since December 2022 thanks to the recent rain, it is projected to hit record lows later in 2023.
publicnewsservice.org
Survey Results Show State of Hunger in Northern NV
A recent survey offers insight into the challenges with hunger many Nevada families are facing on a daily basis. The "Feeding Our Community" survey from the Food Bank of Northern Nevada found about half of its clients sometimes have to choose between food and transportation. One in three chooses between paying for food or medical bills.
kunm.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
When it Comes to Booze Some Idaho Neighbors Knock Them Back
A couple of Idaho neighbors appear to be perpetually three sheets to the wind. Does it come as a surprise that one of them is Nevada? If you walk into a casino in that state, there is booze everywhere. Well-lubricated drunks are often more willing to part with their money. I was in a Nevada hotel last summer and the ground floor was nothing but slot machines. There were people at the bar even early in the day and in front of each one of them was a betting terminal. Sober people might have lower risk tolerance.
