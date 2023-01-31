SEATTLE — Washington residents can now apply for a new tax credit that can put hundreds back into the hands of low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in the state. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) was approved and funded by the state legislature in 2021. Applications for the program opened Wednesday, Feb. 1. The tax credit will provide up to $300 for a single person, with an additional $300 for each qualifying child. A maximum of $1,200 is available for eligible families with three or more children.

