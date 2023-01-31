Read full article on original website
KEPR
Proposed bill would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill proposed in Olympia would put a much higher tax on marijuana sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on how much THC the product contains. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. Public testimony for House Bill 1641 took place Thursday,...
KEPR
Cannabis sales drop in Washington state for 1st time since legalization
WASHINGTON STATE — For the first time since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, sales dipped over the entire fiscal year. According to numbers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, total cannabis income from the 2022 fiscal year showed an 8% decline over 2021, translating to a drop of $44 million.
KEPR
Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID, experiencing 'very mild' symptoms
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the governor said he is experiencing "very mild" symptoms and will continue working and taking meetings virtually. His wife First Spouse Trudi Inslee has tested negative for COVID-19. The...
KEPR
Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington's housing shortage
State lawmakers are addressing the state's housing supply shortage, introducing a dozen bills they say will help reduce barriers to housing of all types. Officials estimate Washington needs 150,000 more units, and in the next 20 years, that will jump to a need for more than 1 million new homes for workers, families, and aging seniors.
KEPR
'This is an egregious error': Counties scramble to address $201M mistake
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia school districts aren’t getting as much money as they thought they would. This is coming at a time when several northern Virginia superintendents are preparing their budgets for the next school year. Virginia schools were expecting $201 million from the state for the...
KEPR
New state tax credit could return up to $1,200 for eligible families
SEATTLE — Washington residents can now apply for a new tax credit that can put hundreds back into the hands of low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in the state. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) was approved and funded by the state legislature in 2021. Applications for the program opened Wednesday, Feb. 1. The tax credit will provide up to $300 for a single person, with an additional $300 for each qualifying child. A maximum of $1,200 is available for eligible families with three or more children.
KEPR
California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings
REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
KEPR
New Mount St. Helens license plate option could be coming to a vehicle near you
PORTLAND, Ore. — Washington drivers could soon have a new license plate option to choose from. Lawmakers have sponsored two bills in the house and senate to create the plate. A previous effort died in the legislature back in 2020. The Mount St. Helens institute is spearheading the effort.
