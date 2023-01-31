ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KEPR

Cannabis sales drop in Washington state for 1st time since legalization

WASHINGTON STATE — For the first time since recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, sales dipped over the entire fiscal year. According to numbers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, total cannabis income from the 2022 fiscal year showed an 8% decline over 2021, translating to a drop of $44 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Lawmakers introduce a dozen bills addressing Washington's housing shortage

State lawmakers are addressing the state's housing supply shortage, introducing a dozen bills they say will help reduce barriers to housing of all types. Officials estimate Washington needs 150,000 more units, and in the next 20 years, that will jump to a need for more than 1 million new homes for workers, families, and aging seniors.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

New state tax credit could return up to $1,200 for eligible families

SEATTLE — Washington residents can now apply for a new tax credit that can put hundreds back into the hands of low-to-moderate-income individuals and families in the state. The Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC) was approved and funded by the state legislature in 2021. Applications for the program opened Wednesday, Feb. 1. The tax credit will provide up to $300 for a single person, with an additional $300 for each qualifying child. A maximum of $1,200 is available for eligible families with three or more children.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

California school district pressured to end Christian prayer at board meetings

REDDING, Calif. (CITC) — A California public school district is facing calls to stop reciting a Christian prayer before each of its board meetings. The Gateway Unified School District (GUSD) Board of Trustees voted to open each of its meetings with prayer last month. The motion, which passed in a vote of 3-2, was raised by trustee Cherrill Clifford and immediately met with opposition from parents.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy