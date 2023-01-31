ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

KNOE TV8

High waters close down Monroe roads

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe’s Traffic and Engineering Department said they have closed South Grand St. at the 3100 block and South 24th St. at Grammont St. and DeSiard St. intersection due to high water on the roadways. City of Monroe said they are continuing to...
MONROE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Entergy provides update on power restoration following ice storm

Entergy Corporation has released an initial assessment of ice storm damage in South Arkansas, along with an estimate of service restoration times. The Magnolia area saw a peak of 3,200 customer outages at 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Damage has been largely due to ice accumulating on trees and causing those trees and limbs to fall on Entergy assets. More than 150 additional personnel have been brought in to assist in power restoration.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm

Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Keep West Monroe Beautiful awarded grant for roundabout project

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keep West Monroe Beautiful (KWMB) has been awarded a grant to invest in a beautification project near the entrance of the community. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is awarding the organization the 2023 Beautification Grant. The award is $3,450 and will be used to landscape the Arkansas Road roundabout at Good Hope Road.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed. If you have any questions you can […]
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

School closures due to possible winter weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Here is a list of schools closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, due to inclement weather:. El Dorado School District- alternate method of instruction day. All extracurricular activities that are scheduled for tomorrow will be canceled and rescheduled if possible. Junction City School District- Schools will have a...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 31st

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shifting atmospheric parameters have been making this a tricky forecast heading into the next two days. Exact timing and precipitation accumulations could still shift in either direction over the next 12-24 hours. However, based on the models and numerical data on Tuesday morning, this is what I believe is most likely. There […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood finally adopts budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood finally adopted a budget on February 2. “I’m relieved and excited and happy all at the same time,” Mayor Gerald Brown told KNOE. It comes after the town failed to adopt a budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which began...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

NELA Mayors lobby lawmakers in Washington D.C.

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mayors from across Northeast Louisiana are back are lobbying lawmakers at the nation’s capital. Mayor Friday Ellis of Monroe and Mayor Ronny Walker of Ruston agreed that bringing passenger rail to Northeast Louisiana was a top priority. “I feel very confident we will probably get,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients

HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
HODGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
STERLINGTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech holds on to beat Rice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs utilized the deep ball early, making 10 first half 3-pointers, to beat Rice, 80-72. La Tech saw its 24-point lead vanish in the second half, but the Bulldogs hung on down the stretch with key defensive plays to secure the win. Cobe Williams led the way with 20 points and eight assists. Kaleb Stewart came off the bench to add 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
RUSTON, LA

