Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban
An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters responded to a fire fuled by a large propane tank on a construction site Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is accused of being responsible for...
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s youth corrections system wants to grow, which is the opposite of what lawmakers want
Colorado’s youth corrections system wants to raise the number of kids and teens it is allowed under state law to hold in detention to 249 from 215, a proposed increase that has sparked questions about the future of juvenile justice. The budget request comes only two years after state...
House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that could help tackle Colorado's education crisis is heading to the State Senate. Colorado currently ranks 49th in the country for teacher pay, which education leaders say is leading to the crisis. Since 2020, thousands of teachers across the state have quit their jobs, with many leaving the field entirely. The post House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities
BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Leaders encourage Colorado parents sign up for universal preschool by Feb. 14
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Applications have been open for Colorado’s new universal preschool program for about two weeks, and leaders say parents who want to sign up who have not already should sooner rather than later. While the application will not close, program leaders say preschools will reach capacities....
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
KKTV
Officer seriously injured following reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 10...
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
coloradopolitics.com
Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado
Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
cpr.org
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
Colorado Springs hospitals seeing rise in birth rates, following national trends
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time in seven years, the Centers for Disease Control reported birth rates rose in the United States. In Colorado Springs, two UCHealth hospitals have also reported an increase. Between 2014 and 2019, births declined by about 1% per year in the U.S. and 4% from 2019 to The post Colorado Springs hospitals seeing rise in birth rates, following national trends appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Rescue Mission leans in to help out
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Rescue Mission (PRM) shelters two different types of residents: those who are in the Mission’s Step Back In program and those who come amidst emergencies. The Step Back In program is for those who are there to work on the issues that led to their homelessness, according to PRM Executive […]
Daily Record
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
KKTV
Proposed bill in Colorado would prevent horse slaughter for human consumption
DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado lawmakers are putting forth a bill that would protect the state’s equine -- horses, burros and mules -- from being slaughtered for human consumption. The Prohibit Equine Slaughter for Human Consumption bill would criminalize any involvement in a horse becoming food for people. This includes...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
KDVR.com
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
KKTV
WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo
Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
KKTV
Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to receive thousands of dollars in federal funding
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center for the Pikes Peak Region will receive $360,000 in congressional funds that will go toward its Co-Location Capital Campaign. Located on 2335 Robinson Street in Colorado Springs, the center is unique to all other Children’s Advocacy Centers across...
Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 2