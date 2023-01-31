ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

KKTV

WATCH - Colorado Senator Calls for TikTok Ban

An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy firefighters responded to a fire fuled by a large propane tank on a construction site Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. A woman is accused of being responsible for...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill that could help tackle Colorado's education crisis is heading to the State Senate.  Colorado currently ranks 49th in the country for teacher pay, which education leaders say is leading to the crisis. Since 2020, thousands of teachers across the state have quit their jobs, with many leaving the field entirely. The post House passes bill to address teacher shortage in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs workers in the United States Postal Services are now filling staffing gaps in rural parts of the state. In return, the USPS is paying for housing and overtime for employees sent to Buena Vista. Watch the video above for the full story. The post US Postal Service paying for Colorado workers living expenses to work in rural communities appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Staff member attacked at correctional facility in Colorado

Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner. The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of...
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law

Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hospitals seeing rise in birth rates, following national trends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time in seven years, the Centers for Disease Control reported birth rates rose in the United States. In Colorado Springs, two UCHealth hospitals have also reported an increase. Between 2014 and 2019, births declined by about 1% per year in the U.S. and 4% from 2019 to The post Colorado Springs hospitals seeing rise in birth rates, following national trends appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Rescue Mission leans in to help out

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Rescue Mission (PRM) shelters two different types of residents: those who are in the Mission’s Step Back In program and those who come amidst emergencies. The Step Back In program is for those who are there to work on the issues that led to their homelessness, according to PRM Executive […]
PUEBLO, CO
K99

Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska

There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 23-year-old facing charges after toddler's death in Pueblo

Colorado senator Michael Bennett wrote a letter to the CEOs of both Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet asking them to remove the popular social media app TikTok from its app stores. An officer had critical injuries following a reported carjacking and chase south of Colorado Springs. Updated: 6...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

