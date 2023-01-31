ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst

Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon

Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country

Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income

Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season

BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
