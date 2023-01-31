Read full article on original website
Drought levels look to be improving but not enough to get out of drought
All of Eastern Idaho is seeing precipitation above normal which is helping us to recover from our previous years of drought.
Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project May Already be a Done Deal
Big crowds are big news. Jerome County Commissioners estimate there were more than 350 people gathered for a meeting on the future of a massive wind-to-energy project. The Lava Ridge Wind Project would scatter turbines that are 740 feet tall across three counties in the valley. Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Open House Meetings Scheduled for Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five open house meetings are set to happen through the month of February into early March on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project in Southern Idaho. The Bureau of Land Management has scheduled four in-person open house meetings, two of which are out of state, and one virtual open-house for the project. The BLM recently released the draft environmental impact statement which it is seeking public comment on through March 21. The Lava Ridge Wind Project proposed by Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Power, would build 400 electricity generating windmills on mostly federal land in Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties in and around the Wilson Butte area. The two meetings out of state will be held in Oregon and Washington. Bellow are the scheduled meeting times and how to comment on the draft environmental statement:
8 Reasons Why the Mountains in Idaho are the Worst
Idaho is known for its natural beauty and has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The canyon, the craters, the gems, and the mountains, all make the state beautiful, and when many think of Idaho they think of the mountains in the state. The northern part of the state is mostly mountainous and is one of the prettiest parts of the country, and while many people travel here to spend time hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and camping in these beautiful mountains, they can be overrated and the worst as well. Here are some reasons why the mountains of Idaho are the worst and the problems with them that nobody wants to admit.
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Made in Idaho: Meet the Boise couple brewing Idaho Kombucha
The husband and wife team behind Idaho Kombucha Co. ditched their previous day jobs to brew flavored fermented beverages in Boise full-time.
Idaho Wind Power Planners: Hear the Public Roar!
They don’t have a large amount of money for a slick public relations campaign like the one produced by the company behind the wind far. They do have numbers. They live here. Maybe the investors in the proposed wind farms didn’t believe anyone lived here. Or that people could be easily bought with a bit of cash.
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential […] The post Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Why Retiring in Idaho is Better Than Other States in the Country
Most of us work hard every day with the goal of one day being able to retire and enjoy life a little easier without having to get up early every day. You can spend time how you choose, travel, garden, or take up some fun hobby. For some, this is soon, while for others this seems like a dream or way too far away. When it comes to retiring, where do you want to spend it? Many people think of retirement and dream of the beaches in Florida, the year-round warm weather in Arizona, living at a slot machine in Las Vegas, or maybe in a cabin in the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. Where is the best state to enjoy retirement and how does Idaho compare?
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
Idaho lawmakers begin bill to expand Idaho
The Idaho State Legislature began work on the Greater Idaho Bill in committee on Wednesday.
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
‘Last chance’ to see rare green comet, clouds increase Tuesday night across the PNW
Check out the rare “green comet” hanging in the night’s sky while you still can. After days of brisk, clear skies, cloudy weather returns to the Pacific Northwest tonight.
Good Morning, News: 600 Critical City Workers on STRIKE, Idaho Wants Our Oregon Crackpots, and Republicans are the Party of Gas Stoves & AR-15s
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Happy Groundhog Day!...
Brad Little Notifies Biden Administration of Idaho's Intent to Sue on Grizzly Bear Delisting
IDAHO - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little notified the Biden Administration of his intention to sue the federal government for "its failure to uphold the law and make a required finding on the State of Idaho's petition to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list." According to the...
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season
BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
